Adwoa Safo keeping our father’s body from us – Family raises alarm

The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo says the main dispute over his funeral is not about the burial date but the custody of his remains, accusing his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, of preventing relatives from accessing the body.

Family Secretary of the Aduana (Kotoko) Royals of Essumeja, Dr Philip Siaw Kissi, said the disagreement had reached a point where the family had decided to pursue legal action after mediation efforts failed.

Speaking on JoyNews Today, he said customary practice gives the family responsibility over funeral arrangements and custody of the deceased.

“The central issue is that custom demands that when someone dies, the family is supposed to take custody of the body,” Dr Siaw Kissi said.

“It's not the daughter. But the thing is that when he died, Honourable Adwoa Safo was the one who went to Transitions to do all the documentation. And she's using that one against us, because with that, we cannot have access to the body,” Mr Siaw said on Tuesday, July 28.

He claimed that members of the family, including Apostle Safo’s children, had not been allowed to see their father’s remains since his death.

“The sad aspect is that even the siblings, the six of them, none of them have even seen the deceased, I mean, the coffin of the father, ever since he died,” he said.

“I'm sure she has granted interviews that she will still go ahead and do the funeral. Is that how we should do as Ghanaians? Our culture does not permit that.”

Dr Siaw Kissi said the family had tried several times to resolve the matter internally but was left with no option but to seek legal intervention.

He also raised concerns about reports that some individuals had allegedly made demands relating to the handling of the remains, although he said the family had not confirmed those claims.

“There are a lot of allegations that we've heard about what people are forcing her to do, which of course, we think that's a mere allegation,” he said.

“But what is happening is pushing us to believe that this is true, because we have heard that a lot of prophets have given her prophecy concerning the burial, even to the extent that they want a part of the body of our deceased.”

Dr Siaw Kissi stressed that the family was not opposed to working with others but wanted customary authority respected.

According to him, the family was prepared to resolve outstanding issues, including financial concerns raised during discussions.

He appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, political actors and traditional leaders to avoid taking sides until the family’s concerns are addressed.

Dr Siaw Kissi maintained that the disagreement should not overshadow Apostle Safo’s contribution and legacy, but insisted that the funeral must proceed according to customary expectations.

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