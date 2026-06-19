Family of young lawyer who reportedly died of cardiac arrest over Black Stars win appeals for privacy

The family of 26-year-old lawyer who tragically died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17, has urged the public to disregard circulating social media claims and speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased, Sara Araba Tettey, a newly qualified lawyer and alumna of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was said to have collapsed moments after jubilant scenes erupted following the Black Stars' victory.

A family member who spoke to JoyNews' Erastus Asare Donkor described her as a vibrant young woman and expressed gratitude for the support shown to the family during the period of grief.

“We are saddened by this loss. She had just completed law school and was full of life,” the family member said.

The family has dismissed suggestions that the incident was linked to any form of public humiliation or underlying complications as portrayed in some online discussions.

According to them, what occurred was a sudden collapse while she was in a normal setting, with no prior indication of severe distress.

REAS ALSO: Tragedy as young lawyer dies during Ghana-Panama World Cup celebration



“She was not subjected to any extreme situation as being speculated online.

From what we understand, she simply slumped into a chair and collapsed,” a relative explained.

The family is therefore appealing for privacy as they come to terms with the loss.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.