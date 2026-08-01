NACOC arrests 10 over alleged cannabis distribution at KTU SRC Week celebration

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested 10 people for allegedly distributing cannabis and cannabis-infused products during the Students' Representative Council (SRC) Week celebrations at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU).

The suspects, comprising nine men and one woman, were arrested on Friday night during an intelligence-led operation following reports of suspected drug-related activities on the university campus.

According to NACOC, the operation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cannabis and several consumable products believed to have been infused with the narcotic.

The items recovered included wraps of suspected cannabis, cups of "abele" ice cream, bottles of pineapple juice, sobolo drinks, fresh palm wine and other beverages.

The Commission said preliminary field tests conducted on the seized exhibits indicated the presence of cannabis, reinforcing suspicions that the products were being distributed to revellers during the celebrations.

The 10 suspects are currently assisting with investigations as NACOC works to determine the full extent of the alleged operation and identify any other individuals who may be connected to the suspected illegal drug distribution network.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to protecting educational institutions from drug-related activities and urged students and members of the public to remain vigilant by reporting suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

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