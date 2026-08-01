Chosen Royals Montessori urges graduates to embrace curiosity, discipline and confidence

The Director of Chosen Royals Montessori at Ablekuma Joma Roman Junction, Elizabeth Akatey, has encouraged the school's 33 graduates to remain curious, disciplined and respectful as they prepare to take the next step in their educational journey.

Addressing pupils at the school's third graduation ceremony, held on July 24, Mrs Akatey urged the young learners to believe in themselves, approach learning with confidence and continue to uphold the values instilled in them during their time at the school.

"As you move on to the next stage of your education, remain curious, disciplined, and respectful. Believe in yourselves, continue to learn with confidence, and always uphold the values we have nurtured in you," she said.

Held under the theme, "Rooted in Africa, Ready for the World," the ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 33 graduating pupils while reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing confident, responsible and globally minded young learners.

Mrs Akatey explained that the theme was deliberately chosen to encourage children to take pride in their African identity, values, culture and heritage, while preparing them with the knowledge, confidence and skills needed to excel in an increasingly interconnected world.

She said it was important for learners to remain grounded in their cultural roots while developing the competencies required to thrive beyond Ghana's borders.

The event featured a range of performances by the pupils, including traditional cultural dances, poetry recitals, a cadet parade, fashion and modelling displays, as well as other creative presentations that highlighted their confidence, creativity and talents.

Parents, guardians, teachers, guests and well-wishers attended the ceremony to celebrate the pupils' achievements and commend their hard work throughout their time at the school.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.