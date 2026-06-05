GEA graduates 60 under Female Future Programme

The Ghana Employers Association (GEA) has graduated 60 leaners under its Female Future Programme.

The graduation reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership and inclusive development across Ghana’s corporate and public sectors.

The ceremony, held in Accra as part of a leadership conference, recognised participants drawn from Cohorts 9 and 10, who successfully completed the programme designed to equip women with leadership skills, mentorship, and professional networks.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing gender equality through policies and strategic interventions.

She indicated that the Female Future Programme complemented the National Gender Policy, which seeks to promote equal access to opportunities, resources, and leadership roles for both women and men.

Dr. Lartey said the programme had produced measurable outcomes over the years, with several beneficiaries advancing into leadership roles and others securing appointments to boards and committees.

“These outcomes represent not only personal achievements but also progress towards building inclusive institutions and strengthening governance systems in the country,” she said.

The minister encouraged the graduates to apply the skills, knowledge, and networks gained from the programme to drive positive change within their organisations and mentor other women aspiring to leadership.

Dr. Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, President of the Ghana Employers Association, commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience throughout the programme.

He noted that the Female Future Programme has become a critical platform for building a pipeline of competent female leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to organisational growth and national development.

Dr. Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie stated that leadership in the modern era must go beyond strategic planning to embrace ethical conduct, accountability, and transparency, stressing that institutions were increasingly judged by how results are achieved.

Ms. Salome Azevedo, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited and guest speaker, urged leaders to adopt inclusive leadership approaches that allow individuals at all levels of organisations to contribute to decision-making.

She emphasised that leadership was no longer about hierarchy and authority but about influence, trust, and the ability to create environments where people can thrive and innovate.

Ms. Azevedo encouraged organisations to break down structural barriers that limit participation, noting that inclusive workplaces are more resilient and better positioned to deliver sustainable results.

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