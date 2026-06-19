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From academic theorists to absolute executioners — McDan’s powerful charge to Wisconsin graduates

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 June 2026 1:51pm
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The loudest applause at Wisconsin International University College’s 19th Graduation Ceremony did not come when degrees were awarded.

It came when business magnate Dr Daniel McKorley challenged graduates to redefine their purpose and become executors of change.

Delivering a speech that blended inspiration, mentorship, and national vision, the renowned entrepreneur called on the graduating class to move beyond theory and embrace action. “I came to ask you a very uncomfortable question,” he began. “What are you going to do with what you have learnt?”

The question set the tone for a thought-provoking address that challenged conventional assumptions about success.

Dr McKorley explained that while academic excellence remains important, it represents only a small component of what is required to succeed in business and leadership.

According to him, knowledge contributes five percent, skills twenty percent, while attitude and integrity account for an overwhelming seventy-five percent of success in the real world.

In one of the most memorable moments of the event, he led graduates in a prayer, asking God to transform them from “academic theorists” into “absolute executioners,” capable of turning ideas into enterprises and dreams into measurable impact.

Dr McKorley also reassured graduates that Ghana remains a land of opportunity for those prepared to work hard, remain honest, and persevere through challenges.

His commitment to youth empowerment went beyond words. He rewarded Overall Best Business Student Daniella Kwansah with a GH¢10,000 cash prize, personal mentorship, and an employment opportunity within his business ecosystem.

The gesture reflected a philosophy that has defined his career: empowering people is the most effective investment any nation can make.

As graduates left the ceremony, many carried more than degrees—they carried a challenge from one of Ghana’s most respected entrepreneurs to become leaders, innovators, and catalysts for national transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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