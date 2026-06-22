Compassion International graduates urged to avoid deviant behaviour as they transition to independent life

Graduates of Compassion International Ghana in the Tema and Ashaiman Cluster have been urged to avoid deviant behaviour as they begin life after completing the organisation’s support programme.

The advice was given during a graduation ceremony held at Sakumono, where about 250 beneficiaries were formally graduated.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Manager in charge of Partnership at Compassion International Ghana, Edward Kwesi Nyamekye, encouraged the graduates to apply the skills and knowledge acquired through the programme in their communities.

“They have graduated out of the programme, my advice for them is that they have learnt so many things, and all the participants have received knowledge about how to take care of themselves and have also acquired skills through education,” he said.

He noted that some of the beneficiaries have progressed to tertiary education and technical training, adding that they are expected to use their skills productively.

“We expect that they go out there and use these skills very well for their own benefit and also the development of their family,” he said.

Mr Nyamekye further urged the graduates to become positive change agents in society and uphold good values.

“Our aim is that as they go out there they will become transformative agents wherever they find themselves,” he stated.

He cautioned them to avoid negative behaviour and contribute to national development.

“They should abstain from all manner of evil in society and help raise our nation Ghana to become a better place,” he added.

Some of the graduates also shared testimonies about how the programme impacted their lives.

Doris Confidence, a beneficiary from The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, said Compassion International played a key role in her education and personal development.

“Compassion has been more like a lifeline for me, it changed the narrative. I didn’t know I could get the opportunity to go to school completely but Compassion changed the narrative,” she said.

Another graduate, Daniel Zormelo, also of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, said the programme helped him overcome a hearing challenge and develop skills in music and entrepreneurship.

“Compassion found me and changed my disability to ability so now I am into music,” he said, adding that he has also ventured into business and technical work.

The ceremony marked the completion of the programme for the beneficiaries, who were encouraged to use their training and experiences to positively impact their communities.

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