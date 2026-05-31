McDan graces Hitz Rep Ur Jersey at Aviation Social Centre, makes commentary debut in UCL final

Audio By Carbonatix
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McCauley, made his commentary debut at the Hitz FM Rep Your Jersey 2026.
McDan, as he is affectionately known, was the special guest on the annual Champions League final viewing party, held at the Aviation Social Centre.
As a guest commentator, McDan brought a lot of flavour to the commentary, as JoySports Daniel Koranteng and Victor Atsu Tamakloe called the game.
But his contribution to the event did not end there.
McDan provided free drinks for every attendee, ensuring that thousands of drinks were distributed.
This year's event brought together thousands of fans of different football clubs in a celebration of music, food, and fun games.
The Hitz FM Rep Your Jersey was supported by GCB Bank Plc., TCL, Ashesi University, DSTV, Twisco, Ayuda, Star Oil, Didi Shito, Soccabet, National Petroleum Authority, Heritage Christian University, and Franko Trading Enterprise.
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