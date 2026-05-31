Football

McDan graces Hitz Rep Ur Jersey at Aviation Social Centre, makes commentary debut in UCL final

Source: JoySports  
  31 May 2026 1:52pm
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The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McCauley, made his commentary debut at the Hitz FM Rep Your Jersey 2026.

McDan, as he is affectionately known, was the special guest on the annual Champions League final viewing party, held at the Aviation Social Centre.

McDan (right) arrives at the Aviation Social Centre, accompanied by JoYSPorts editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo

As a guest commentator, McDan brought a lot of flavour to the commentary, as JoySports Daniel Koranteng and Victor Atsu Tamakloe called the game.

But his contribution to the event did not end there.

McDan provided free drinks for every attendee, ensuring that thousands of drinks were distributed.

McDan describes one of the many incidents in Saturday's action-packed final

This year's event brought together thousands of fans of different football clubs in a celebration of music, food, and fun games.

The Hitz FM Rep Your Jersey was supported by GCB Bank Plc., TCL, Ashesi University, DSTV, Twisco, Ayuda, Star Oil, Didi Shito, Soccabet, National Petroleum Authority, Heritage Christian University, and Franko Trading Enterprise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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