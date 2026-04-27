Asantehene honours McDan with commemorative gold medal on 27th anniversary of his enstoolment

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  27 April 2026 12:12pm
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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has honoured business magnate Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, with the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal in recognition of his contribution to business, job creation and community development.

Mr. McKorley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, was among distinguished personalities honoured at the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball, held at the Manhyia Palace.

The event was organised by E ON 3 Group in collaboration with Manhyia Palace; the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President; KGL Group and its subsidiaries; Universal Merchant Bank; National Petroleum Authority; MultiBank Group-Dubai; Emirates Gold-Dubai; Goil Plc; the African Gold Market Association; Gold Coast Refinery; and the National Lottery Authority.

The dinner ball was held under the theme: “Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development through Royal Vision.” It formed part of activities celebrating Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a Pillar of Peace on the occasion of his 27th coronation anniversary.

According to the organisers, the honour was to recognise the global impact of Otumfuo’s leadership while celebrating individuals whose work has made a significant impact on society.

For Mr. McKorley, the organisers cited his transformative leadership in business and his investments in the aviation and salt industries, which they said have catalysed economic growth, created thousands of jobs and empowered local communities.

The ceremony brought together traditional authorities, business leaders, diplomats, policymakers and private-sector actors to celebrate leadership, peace and sustainable economic development.

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