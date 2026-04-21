National

GaDangme Queen Mothers honour McDan Group’s Torchbearer of Hope

Source: Myjoyonline  
  21 April 2026 3:28pm
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The Association of GaDangme Queen Mothers, an influential body of over 500 traditional leaders, has paid a courtesy call on Dr Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, at his McDan Group office in Accra.

The visit was both symbolic and ceremonial, aimed at honouring a son of the soil whose journey the group described as reflecting resilience, vision and a strong connection to his roots.

During the engagement, the Queen Mothers presented an award in recognition of Dr McKorley’s contributions to the development and upliftment of GaDangme communities. They also offered traditional blessings and expressed their support for his vision and the continued growth of the McDan Group.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of a citation and a pull-up banner bearing the inscription: “W) hi ņoo l3-w) hi ņo) n3,” translated as “You are our own, and you are our sweet salt,” which symbolised cultural pride and belonging.

Dr McKorley expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged to deepen his support for women’s empowerment initiatives championed by the Association.

A brief photoshoot session concluded the visit, marking what both sides described as a significant moment of unity between tradition and enterprise.

Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, is a leading Ghanaian entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of McDan Group, a conglomerate with interests in logistics, aviation, shipping, construction and agribusiness. Through the McDan Foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives including scholarships, school infrastructure support, health outreach programmes, and investments in youth and women empowerment, with a focus on impact and national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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