GaDangme priests petition Pres. Mahama over McDan Aviation licence revocation

A group of GaDangme priests and priestesses has formally petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, calling for his intervention in the ongoing dispute over the revocation of McDan Aviation's operating licence at Terminal One of Accra International Airport.

The group, which marched to the Jubilee House to present its petition, says the handling of the issue risks undermining investor confidence and could send negative signals about the business climate in Ghana.

In their petition, the traditional leaders acknowledged the independence of state institutions but stressed the President's role as a key figure in safeguarding economic stability. They are calling for an independent and transparent review of the circumstances surrounding the revocation of the licence granted to McDan Aviation.

They further urged government to ensure that all actions taken in the matter adhere strictly to principles of fairness, natural justice and due process.

The group also emphasised the need to protect indigenous Ghanaian businesses, noting that local investments play a significant role in national development.

According to the priests, the outcome of the dispute could have long-term implications for investor confidence.

"Today it is McDan Aviation, tomorrow it may be another Ghanaian who has dared to invest in the future of this country," the group stated, warning that the manner in which the issue is resolved will shape perceptions of Ghana’s business environment.

They are also calling for assurances to both local and international investors that Ghana remains a safe and supportive destination for business.

The controversy centres on the decision by Ghana Airports Company Limited to revoke McDan Aviation’s Fixed Base Operations (FBO) licence at Terminal One of Accra International Airport.

The licence, part of a 10-year agreement signed in August 2022, allowed the company to provide services to private and charter aircraft, including ground handling and passenger support.

McDan Aviation has since challenged the decision in court, filing a suit at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra. The company argues that it invested more than $3 million in developing the facility and that the termination of the agreement did not follow the contractual provisions.

Central to the case is whether the airport operator complied with agreed procedures for notice and remediation before terminating the licence. While Ghana Airports Company Limited has cited financial and operational concerns, McDan Aviation maintains that it has settled all outstanding obligations.

The case is expected to test key issues around concession agreements, contractual enforcement and the protection of private investment within Ghana’s aviation sector.

Industry observers say the outcome could set a precedent for future public–private partnerships, particularly in infrastructure and transport.

As the legal process unfolds, the petition by the GaDangme traditional leaders adds a new dimension to the dispute, placing emphasis on governance, investor confidence and the broader economic implications of the decision.

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