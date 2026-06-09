Accra floods: Mahama blames assemblies for illegal building permits

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has criticised the role of some district assemblies and their officials in the ongoing problem of flooding in Accra, accusing them of issuing building permits for developments in waterways and other protected areas.
He warned that such practices must come to an immediate halt, stressing that weak enforcement and poor oversight at the local government level have significantly worsened the city’s vulnerability to flooding, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.
Mr Mahama noted that unchecked construction on waterways continues to undermine drainage systems, leading to avoidable disasters that affect lives, property, and public infrastructure.
"When the Greater Accra Regional Minister and her team went out and demolished houses built in the wetlands, people said the government was inhumane. But it is also partially the fault of those who sold those lands and also the fault of our assemblies and officers who grant the permits," he said when addressing his cabinet on Tuesday upon his arrival from the UK and Belarus.
"If anybody brings a house that you are in a restricted area, which is in a waterway, it is not supposed to be sold. But some of the houses have a building permit. How did they get it?" he questioned.
"We build everywhere. This is a concrete jungle. In many places, in many countries, there are green spaces that soak up the water. In Accra, there is nowhere; the only place left is the children's park and the Achimota forest, and even that one is in danger of being bequeathed to successors and made part of people's wills," he added.
He further revealed that he has tasked officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the capital.
The exercise, he said, is expected to identify all prohibited and high-risk areas used for development, with a view to guiding future enforcement and corrective action.
According to him, the findings will inform decisive steps aimed at protecting water bodies and restoring natural drainage paths as part of broader efforts to strengthen urban planning discipline.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the root causes of flooding in the capital.
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