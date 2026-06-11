Sewua Hospital delays linked to utility, access and financial challenges – Prof. Beyuo

The Member of Parliament for Lambussie and a member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Prof. Titus Beyuo, has outlined the key challenges delaying the operationalisation of the Sewua Hospital, while expressing optimism that the facility will be opened once the outstanding issues are resolved.

According to him, one of the major setbacks is the incomplete provision of essential utilities. He explained that although a substation has been constructed to serve the hospital, the final electricity connection has not yet been completed.

Water supply also remains a challenge, as Ghana Water Limited is yet to finalise its connection to the facility, though boreholes have been provided as an interim measure.

Prof. Beyuo further identified the incomplete access roads leading to the hospital as another obstacle.

While he acknowledged that the facility could still begin operations without fully completed roads, he noted that improved road access would significantly enhance service delivery and accessibility for patients and healthcare workers.

He also pointed to unresolved financial issues between the contractor and government as a contributing factor to the delay.

According to him, discrepancies between the contractor’s claims and assessments conducted by the Ministry of Finance are currently being reconciled to ensure accurate payments before the remaining works are completed.

The lawmaker disclosed that the project is at an advanced stage, with civil works estimated to be between 94 and 97 per cent complete, while equipment installation has surpassed 80 per cent.

However, final installation works, staff training and formal handover procedures remain outstanding. He added that health personnel have already been identified for deployment, with some having undergone preliminary training ahead of the facility’s opening.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 10, Prof. Beyuo revealed that the Minister for Health is pursuing an accelerated timeline for the hospital’s operationalisation and does not expect the process to extend to the end of the year.

“From my last briefing from the Minister for Health, he is not expecting it up to the end of the year. In fact, he has a much shorter timeline, which I won’t disclose because I don’t know if I have his authority to disclose. But he has given his charges enough pressure to make sure that this is done as soon as possible. So, he’s not looking at the end of the year at all,” he said.

Once operational, the Sewua Hospital is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region and help reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by expanding access to specialist and inpatient services.

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