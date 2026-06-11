Sewua Hospital could become operational before year-end, says Prof. Titus Beyuo

Dr Titus Beyuo is the General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association.

The Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Prof. Titus Beyuo, has expressed confidence that the long-awaited Sewua Hospital in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region will begin operations before the end of 2026 as the government intensifies efforts to address challenges delaying its opening.

Although the facility was commissioned in 2025 by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, it has remained non-operational due to a number of unresolved infrastructural and administrative issues.

The hospital is expected to play a critical role in easing pressure on the nearby Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to Prof. Beyuo, authorities are making progress in resolving outstanding matters, including discrepancies between financial claims submitted by the contractor and assessments conducted by the Ministry of Finance.

He noted that the verification process is necessary to ensure accountability before any outstanding payments are approved.

The lawmaker further indicated that government is working to accelerate the completion of all outstanding requirements to enable the facility to begin serving patients as soon as possible.

He said efforts are underway to ensure the hospital is fully equipped and ready for operation.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 10, Prof. Beyuo revealed that the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is targeting an even earlier operational date than the end of the year.

“From my last briefing from the Minister for Health, he is not expecting up to the end of the year. In fact, he has a much shorter timeline which I won’t disclose because I don’t know if I have his authority to disclose,” he said.

His remarks come amid increasing calls from the Minority in Parliament for the swift opening of the 500-bed hospital, which is widely expected to help address congestion, reduce bed shortages and improve healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.