Belarus manufacturers to visit Ghana next week – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana has reached an agreement with Belarusian manufacturers of mining equipment to visit Ghana next week.

Speaking at the maiden Ghana–Belarus Business Forum in Minsk, Belarus, President Mahama said investors who establish operations in Ghana gain access not only to a domestic market of 34 million people, but also to the wider African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of US$1.3 trillion.

He said infrastructure remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s development strategy, adding that through the US$10 billion five-year Big Push Infrastructure Programme, the country is investing heavily in roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, and logistics.

The President said these investments are designed to improve connectivity, reduce business costs, and enhance competitiveness. He noted that Belarusian companies possess expertise that could contribute significantly to these infrastructural efforts.

He added that opportunities abound for collaboration in transport infrastructure, power systems, industrial parks, logistics, road construction, railway development, and renewable energy.

“Investors today seek certainty, stability, and market access, and I can assure you Ghana provides all these three,” he stated.

“Our political credentials are strong, our legal and regulatory systems are transparent, investor protection is robust, and we guarantee repatriation of profits.”

The President said Ghana also guarantees the protection of investments.

He noted that Ghana provides direct access to a market of over 35 million people, an enlarged market of over 400 million people, and the African Continental Free Trade Area market of more than 1.4 billion people.

He said for businesses seeking a strategic gateway into Africa, Ghana remains one of the continent’s most attractive destinations.

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