Belarus manufacturers to visit Ghana next week – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana has reached an agreement with Belarusian manufacturers of mining equipment to visit Ghana next week.
Speaking at the maiden Ghana–Belarus Business Forum in Minsk, Belarus, President Mahama said investors who establish operations in Ghana gain access not only to a domestic market of 34 million people, but also to the wider African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of US$1.3 trillion.
He said infrastructure remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s development strategy, adding that through the US$10 billion five-year Big Push Infrastructure Programme, the country is investing heavily in roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, and logistics.
The President said these investments are designed to improve connectivity, reduce business costs, and enhance competitiveness. He noted that Belarusian companies possess expertise that could contribute significantly to these infrastructural efforts.
He added that opportunities abound for collaboration in transport infrastructure, power systems, industrial parks, logistics, road construction, railway development, and renewable energy.
“Investors today seek certainty, stability, and market access, and I can assure you Ghana provides all these three,” he stated.
“Our political credentials are strong, our legal and regulatory systems are transparent, investor protection is robust, and we guarantee repatriation of profits.”
The President said Ghana also guarantees the protection of investments.
He noted that Ghana provides direct access to a market of over 35 million people, an enlarged market of over 400 million people, and the African Continental Free Trade Area market of more than 1.4 billion people.
He said for businesses seeking a strategic gateway into Africa, Ghana remains one of the continent’s most attractive destinations.
Latest Stories
-
Resilient health workforce key to achieving Universal Health Coverage – Mintah Akandoh
3 minutes
-
Mahama committed to running lean government – Beatrice Annan
6 minutes
-
Bogoso–Prestea road reassigned after years of stalled work- Minister tells Parliament
9 minutes
-
Squatters, criminal elements hindering Accra flood control projects – Former Minister claims
12 minutes
-
Public vigilance helping curb road infrastructure vandalism – Agbodza
15 minutes
-
Ghana International Bank CEO sacked, new CEO named
25 minutes
-
Edem Agbana denies claims Majority MPs were given World Cup supporter slots
28 minutes
-
Cheap imports threaten local poultry industry – Stakeholders
28 minutes
-
Mining, ICT surge economic growth to 6.4 per cent in Q1 of 2026 – GSS
31 minutes
-
Goosie Tanoh rallies diaspora Ghanaians to support 24-Hour Economy
35 minutes
-
ActionAid Ghana welcomes the sentencing of 48 year-old man for defiling a minor
38 minutes
-
Government to offer tax incentives for factories outside Accra
41 minutes
-
Belarus manufacturers to visit Ghana next week – Mahama
43 minutes
-
Study reveals strong public support for democratic governance
45 minutes
-
Veep urges collaboration to unlock economic potential of culture, creative industry
48 minutes