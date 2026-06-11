MobileMoney Fintech calls for united front as new White Paper exposes growing risks

Shaibu Haruna- CEO of Mobile Money Fintech

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) has released a strategic white paper calling for stronger collaboration across Ghana’s digital financial services sector to combat the growing threat of digital fraud.

The publication, titled Uniting Against Digital Fraud: Strengthening Ecosystem Collaboration in Ghana’s Digital Financial Services Sector, highlights the need for coordinated action among regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, telecommunications operators, law enforcement agencies and agent networks.

The white paper draws on insights from the MobileMoney Fintech Partner Exchange, a high-level stakeholder forum convened by MMFL in April 2026.

The meeting brought together key industry players to assess emerging fraud trends and identify practical measures to strengthen the security and resilience of Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

According to MMFL, the rapid growth of digital financial services in Ghana has increased the need for a more integrated and intelligence-driven approach to fraud prevention and response.

The company noted that digital fraud is no longer an isolated challenge but an ecosystem-wide threat requiring faster decision-making, stronger information sharing and sustained investment in secure digital channels.

The white paper outlines several priority areas identified during the stakeholder engagement.

These include establishing joint coordination mechanisms, strengthening intelligence-sharing frameworks, accelerating the adoption of secure digital solutions, and improving education for consumers and agents.

Commenting on the publication, the Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, Shaibu Haruna, said that the future of Ghana’s digital financial sector depends on stakeholders' ability to collectively safeguard the system's integrity.

“The continued growth of Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem depends not only on innovation and access, but also on our collective ability to protect the integrity of the system.

This white paper reflects a shared recognition that ecosystem security must be approached as a collective responsibility, anchored in collaboration, trust, and coordinated action,” he said.

MMFL said the white paper reaffirms its commitment to working with both public- and private-sector stakeholders to strengthen resilience, protect consumer confidence, and support the sustainable growth of digital financial services.

The company added that it hopes the publication will contribute to industry discussions and help shape long-term solutions that enhance trust, security and confidence across Ghana’s digital economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.