MobileMoney Fintech Ltd enhances regulatory compliance to protect customers and strengthen reliable agent network

MobileMoney Fintech Limited is conducting routine checks on the MoMo Agent platform as part of ongoing efforts to maintain platform security and meet regulatory requirements.

As part of these verifications, certain agent accounts have been temporarily restricted.

Agents identified with minor infractions will receive a warning; agents with moderate breaches will have their accounts suspended; and agents involved in serious breaches will have their accounts permanently terminated.

MobileMoney Fintech Limited has engaged affected agents and, where appropriate, lifted restrictions on accounts while investigations continue.

These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo Agents platform, and maintain trust across the agent network.

The company encourages all agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and applicable regulatory requirements.

MobileMoney Fintech Limited will continue to engage agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a strong, reliable, and sustainable MoMo ecosystem.

MobileMoney Fintech Limited remains committed to building Ghana’s digital future through collaboration and to unlock growth opportunities for all.

The company’s mission is to deliver seamless digital and financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.