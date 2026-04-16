Audio By Carbonatix
MobileMoney Fintech Limited is conducting routine checks on the MoMo Agent platform as part of ongoing efforts to maintain platform security and meet regulatory requirements.
As part of these verifications, certain agent accounts have been temporarily restricted.
Agents identified with minor infractions will receive a warning; agents with moderate breaches will have their accounts suspended; and agents involved in serious breaches will have their accounts permanently terminated.
MobileMoney Fintech Limited has engaged affected agents and, where appropriate, lifted restrictions on accounts while investigations continue.
These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo Agents platform, and maintain trust across the agent network.
The company encourages all agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and applicable regulatory requirements.
MobileMoney Fintech Limited will continue to engage agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a strong, reliable, and sustainable MoMo ecosystem.
MobileMoney Fintech Limited remains committed to building Ghana’s digital future through collaboration and to unlock growth opportunities for all.
The company’s mission is to deliver seamless digital and financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive.
Latest Stories
-
Australian-based audiologist donate hearing aids to Ghanaians in need
55 minutes
-
MobileMoney Fintech Ltd enhances regulatory compliance to protect customers and strengthen reliable agent network
57 minutes
-
Deborah Okailey Quarcoo: Are girls born to have dreams or just to marry
2 hours
-
Sanity is your greatest asset – Alsale CEO Nana Boakye Kanto urges Ghanaians
2 hours
-
GRA applauds KGL Group for paying GH¢153m in taxes, urges nationwide compliance
2 hours
-
Ghana to host 30-man Zambian delegation to forge FinTech and cybersecurity alliances
2 hours
-
Pilot International charters historic 1st club in Africa; launches Pilot International Club of Accra, Ghana
2 hours
-
Canadian High Commissioner warns World Cup ticket does not guarantee Visa
2 hours
-
Ghana to open diplomatic mission in Singapore to boost trade, investment and cooperation
2 hours
-
I don’t want to die without a trace – Alsale CEO Nana Boakye Kanto on building a legacy
2 hours
-
Ghana, Italy deepen cybersecurity cooperation to safeguard digital future
3 hours
-
Communications Minister explores partnership with Code Raccoon to boost digital training
3 hours
-
FirstBank Ghana holds maiden edition of SME Connect Workshop
3 hours
-
Communications Minister holds talks with Ugandan delegation on continental parliamentary conference
3 hours
-
Honouring 51 Years of Legal Excellence: Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, Ghana’s King of Law, and the Voice of Justice
3 hours