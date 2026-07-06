MobileMoney Fintech LTD introduces ‘Know Your Customer’ drive for agents and merchants to combat fraud

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) has officially rolled out a nationwide ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) update exercise for all MoMo agents and merchants.

This is a major move to fortify Ghana’s digital finance space against fraud and financial crimes.

The verification drive, which commenced on July 6, will end on October 31, 2026. It seeks to sanitise customer records, align operations with strict regulatory standards, and elevate security across the massive MoMo ecosystem.

The MoMo ecosystem currently serves over 17 million registered subscribers. To streamline the rollout, the Fintech giant has deployed designated hotspots across various towns.

This will enable partners to update their credentials via the Smart Onboarding Portal. Agents and merchants also have the option to self-serve by logging directly into the official portal.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD has made it clear that the update process is brief but requires proper documentation, where merchants and agents must present a valid Ghana Card and business registration documents, such as Form A or C, a Business Registration Certificate, or a municipal/district assembly certificate.

Abdul Razak Issaka Ali is Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, MobileMoney LTD

To maintain transparency, the platform will dispatch automated SMS notifications at every stage of the application, from the initial submission to final verification and approval.

"Our agents and merchants are at the heart of the mobile money ecosystem, and protecting their businesses remains a priority for us," stated Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial Operations Officer, MMFL.

"This KYC update is an important step in ensuring our records remain accurate, strengthening security across the network, and meeting regulatory requirements," Mr Ali added.

He warned that any agent or merchant who fails to complete the KYC update by the October 31 deadline will face immediate service restrictions until their records are verified.

For those requiring troubleshooting support, MMFL has instructed users to contact their local Territory Sales Coordinators (TSCs) or visit a MobileMoney Customer Service (MCS) outlet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.