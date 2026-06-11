Mahama committed to running lean government – Beatrice Annan

Presidential Staffer Beatrice Annan has defended the staffing levels at the Presidency under President John Dramani Mahama, insisting that the current administration remains committed to maintaining a lean government and safeguarding public resources.

Her comments follow the release of the Office of the President’s Annual Report on staffing positions for the period January 1 to December 31, 2025, which indicates that the Presidency currently employs 808 staff members. The figure comprises 233 political appointees and 575 civil and public service personnel.

According to Annan, the staffing strength under the Mahama administration remains lower than that of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which she argued operated a significantly larger government structure.

She maintained that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has exercised greater restraint in making appointments and has avoided burdening the state with excessive political office holders.

She further dismissed suggestions that the current government has expanded the size of the Presidency, arguing that available records do not support such claims.

Madam Annan contended that the NDC administration has prioritised efficiency while ensuring that public institutions remain adequately staffed to deliver services.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 10, Annan said President Mahama remains focused on prudent management of public resources and has no intention of replicating what she described as the oversized structure of the previous administration.

“Whether by way of civil servants, public servants or political appointees, the NDC government has demonstrated a higher level of standards and commitment to ensure that the public purse is not overburdened with political appointees.

“As we speak today, the total strength at the Presidency under President John Dramani Mahama is not more than the staff strength the NPP was working with. They operated a large-sized government.

“The NDC will not follow the NPP government to say the allocation of government machinery is higher, and so they had to have in excess of 1,000 staff. It’s a shame.

“I can tell you, and from what I know, President Mahama is committed to running a lean government and is committed to protecting the public purse,” she said.

She also urged the public to disregard allegations concerning government staffing and remuneration levels unless supported by verifiable evidence, insisting that criticisms from the opposition should be backed by facts rather than speculation.

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