From UN intern to Refugee Chief: Ghana’s Edem Wosornu lands top Global Protection Role

Ghanaian humanitarian leader Edem Wosornu has been appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This is one of the most senior global positions dedicated to protecting refugees and people displaced by conflict, persecution, and crises.

The appointment was made by António Guterres, marking a major milestone in Wosornu’s more than two-decade career within the United Nations system.

Her journey to the top role began as an intern at UNHCR after working as a young lawyer in London. More than 20 years later, she returns to the same agency in a leadership position, responsible for advancing the protection of millions of vulnerable people worldwide.

Over the years, Wosornu has built a reputation as one of the UN’s most experienced humanitarian officials.

Prior to her latest appointment, she served in senior roles at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), where she regularly briefed the UN Security Council on some of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies, including conflicts and crises in Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.

In a testament to her commitment to humanitarian service, Wosornu was still carrying out her duties on the day of her promotion.

She was briefing the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan even as news of her appointment emerged.

Wosornu holds law degrees from the University of Hull and a master’s degree from University College London.

Her rise through the ranks has been shaped not only by academic achievement but also by years of frontline humanitarian work and policy leadership.

Her appointment is being celebrated as a significant achievement for Ghana and for African representation in global leadership, placing a Ghanaian at the forefront of international efforts to protect refugees and displaced populations worldwide.

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