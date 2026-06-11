Agotime Ziope MP enhances infrastructure at Takuve Basic School

Audio By Carbonatix
The Agotime Ziope MP, Charles Agbeve, has contributed to improving infrastructure at Takuve Basic School by providing a six-unit classroom block.
The project, funded by his share of the district assembly's common fund, ended the period of lessons held under trees due to a lack of classrooms.
Mr Agbeve explained that his goal is to enhance the constituency's educational standards by ensuring that the necessary resources are available in educational facilities.
He said his office needed to support the community's initiative to construct an appropriate classroom block for the school, thereby fulfilling his leadership responsibilities.
“The community itself tried to raise some structures over many years for the infantry teaching but proved no good result,” he said.
Mr Agbeve expressed optimism that providing the facility would help boost the community’s human resources, thereby fostering socioeconomic development.
"I hope parents will enrol their wards within and beyond the community at Takuve Basic School as a way of investing in the future," he added.
The District Chief Executive for Agotime Ziope, Alfred Eklu Odikro, praised the government for the intervention and the various stakeholders who contributed to the completion of the classroom project.
He assured that more kindergarten facilities would be constructed to provide learners with a conducive environment that offers a solid educational foundation.
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