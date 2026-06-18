National | Regional

Demolition of Tindamba Primary School unfortunate, shocking – Charles Agbeve

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  18 June 2026 7:02pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Vice Chairman of Parliament's Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, Charles Agbeve, has described the demolition of the 70-year-old Tindamba Primary School in Wa as both unfortunate and shocking.

His comments come after more than 200 pupils were left without classrooms following the demolition of the school to make way for the construction of a government-sponsored 24-hour economy market project.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Newsnight on Thursday, June 18, Mr Agbeve said members of the committee were surprised by reports of the demolition and had not anticipated such a development.

"Let me tell you that it's quite unfortunate. What happened is quite big news to us. I'm also shocked by it," he said.

According to him, the project in question is largely a local initiative and has been affected by a number of issues, including land ownership disputes.

He explained that some of the challenges surrounding the project had previously ended up in court before being resolved outside the judicial process.

"With the information available to us, there were local issues involved. There were several factors, including matters that went to court and were later settled outside court. In the end, the issue came down to the landowner," he stated.

He encouraged assemblies to register and properly secure ownership of lands, suggesting that the situation at Tindamba Primary School might have been avoided if the Ghana Education Service, through the district, had formally owned the land on which the school was located.

“I believe that if the Ghana Education Service, through the district, had owned that school land, we would not have gotten here,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group