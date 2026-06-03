Health

Agotime Ziope MP commissions CHPS Compound for Agohokpo coomunity.jpeg

Source: Fred Quame Asare  
  3 June 2026 11:21am
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The Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope, Charles Agbeve, has commissioned a CHPS Compoundfor the deprived community of Agohokpo to improve access to basic healthcare within the enclave.

The initiative is part of an objective to enhance primary healthcare in the constituency, with a focus on improving general well-being, maternal and child healthcare, and reducing preventable deaths.

"An indigene lost his life while battling an illness, and before reaching the nearest health facility in Kpetoe, he passed away due to the unavailability of a health facility in the community," Mr. Agbeve said.

He mentioned that the facility, which was initiated in 2009 but did not receive the necessary support, aligns with his vision of the Free Primary Healthcare Policy, aimed at providing basic health care to the community at no cost.

He promised to supply the necessary logistics to fully operationalise the facility, including constructing access roads.

"We assure you that your road, which poses dangers, especially during the rainy season, will be attended to shortly," he stated.

Mr. Agbeve also donated equipment to enable the community to set up a public information center for information dissemination, education, and entertainment.

The District Chief Executive for Agotime District, Alfred Eklu Odikro, expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling its promise to improve access to healthcare.

"Even though the facility has yet to be fully equipped with medical apparatus, nurses and medical equipment will be available shortly," he added.

He commended stakeholders who played various roles in ensuring the completion of the facility to provide basic healthcare in the community of Agohokpo.

The Chief of Agohokpo, Togbe Agbale, also appreciated the efforts of the government and expressed optimism that the clinic would contribute to fostering a “healthy citizenry and productivity.”

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