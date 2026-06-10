NDC government has lost control – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has declared that the Majority has lost control of governance.

He accused senior NDC appointees of engaging in public infighting at a time when the administration is touting economic recovery and celebrating the successful conclusion of Ghana’s IMF programme.

Speaking in Parliament during discussions on a statement by the Finance Minister on the economy and the conclusion of the IMF programme, the Minority Leader pointed to the recent public disagreement between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture over the release of funds as evidence that the government is struggling to coordinate its own officials.

"The Agric Ministry and the Finance Ministry are at war. Mister Speaker, whereas one ministry is saying funds have been released, the other ministry says that no.

"This is a government that has lost control; it cannot even take care of each 189 in this chamber. Mr Speaker, the NDC majority is a majority on paper."

According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the public exchanges expose deep cracks within the administration and suggest that the government is losing focus and direction.

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