Police close probe into allegations against Niharika Handa, Son

Audio By Carbonatix
A police investigation into allegations that international businesswoman Niharika Handa and her son, Punarvasu Handa, obtained Ghanaian travel documents through false declarations has been concluded.
The police say it has formally closed after investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing.
According to a police report sighted by Myjoyonline from the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit (DVU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the case originated from a petition submitted on September 29, 2025, by Amar Deep Sing Hari.
As part of the investigation, police requested records from the Passport Office, the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Immigration Service, the Registrar-General’s Department, and the Indian High Commission in Accra.
Investigators established that both individuals are Indian nationals who later acquired Ghanaian citizenship through naturalisation.
Police records show that Niharika Handa became a Ghanaian citizen on July 8, 2022, while Punarvasu Handa was naturalised on December 19, 2023.
The report further stated that Niharika Handa obtained a Ghanaian passport on July 22, 2022, while Punarvasu Handa secured his Ghanaian passport on May 21, 2024.
After examining the relevant documents and records, investigators found no evidence to support the allegations and closed the case.
Reacting to the outcome, Mrs Handa expressed confidence in Ghana’s institutions and legal processes.
“I am grateful to the investigating authorities for their thorough and impartial work, and I have complete confidence in the integrity of Ghana’s justice system,” she said.
She added: “Out of respect for the legal process, and because related matters remain before the courts and the authorities, I do not intend to comment on those proceedings.
"I am content to let the proper legal channels take their course, confident that the facts will be assessed fairly and in accordance with the law.”
Mrs Handa and her son say they will make no further public statement on any matter currently before a court or under consideration by the authorities in Ghana.
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