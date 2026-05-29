Hundreds of Ekumfi schoolgirls receive sanitary pads as Queen mothers, MP mark Menstrual Hygiene Day

Hundreds of schoolgirls in Ekumfi District received free sanitary pads and exercise books on Wednesday as traditional leaders and the Member of Parliament marked World Menstrual Hygiene Day with a community health outreach at Aboano.

The colourful ceremony showcased the rich culture of Ekumfi, with queen mothers from various communities appearing in full regalia.

Nana Ama Benyiwa VI shares books with school children

It was organized by the Ekumfi Traditional Council’s queen mothers in partnership with Ekumfi MP, Dr. Ekow Othniel Kwainoe, and other benevolent Ekumfi citizens

It combined product distribution with hands-on education on menstrual hygiene and reproductive health. Education at the Core of the Campaign.

A key feature of the program was a health education session led by Stella Opoku, a nursing officer from the Ekumfi District Health Directorate.

Stella Opoku takes the children through practical menstrual hygiene practice

She took the students through practical lessons on menstrual hygiene, including how to properly use and dispose of sanitary pads, how to maintain personal cleanliness during menstruation, and how to track cycles. “Many girls miss school or feel ashamed simply because they lack basic information and access to safe products,” Madam Opoku told the gathering. She emphasized that good menstrual hygiene prevents infections and keeps girls in the classroom.

Each girl present received a pack of sanitary pads and books to support their education.

Queen Mothers said the items were meant to remove two major barriers that keep girls out of school: lack of menstrual products and inadequate learning materials. From Teenage Pregnancy Campaign to Sustained Support, Nana Ama Benyiwa VI, Paramount Queen Mother of the Ekumfi Traditional Council, traced the initiative back to a campaign launched four years ago to tackle rising teenage pregnancy rates in the district.“Ekumfi District was once ranked high among districts in the Central Region for teenage pregnancy.

Nana Benyiwa, seated (middle) with her Executives

It was alarming,” Nana Benyiwa VI said. “That campaign opened our eyes to the fact that ignorance, poverty, and lack of support were pushing many girls out of school. “She said girls’ education remains central to her vision for Ekumfi. According to her, sustained awareness programs by the queen mothers, combined with community engagement, have contributed to a noticeable drop in teenage pregnancy cases in recent years. This is not just about pads.

Nana Ajoa Amowah (ii), Queen Mother of Srafa Aboano distributes sanitary pads to the schoolgirls

It is about dignity, confidence, and keeping our girls in school,” she added.

Nana Benyiwa VI also expressed appreciation to Dr. Ekow Othniel Kwainoe for backing the program financially and logistically.

Nana Ajoa Amowah delivers the welcome address

In a speech read on his behalf by the Ekumfi District Chief Executive, Ishmael Nana Asamoah, Dr. Ekow Othniel Kwainoe expressed concern that many girls across Ghana continue to suffer in silence during menstruation because they cannot afford sanitary pads and other basic hygiene materials.

Ekumfi District Chief Executive, Ishmael Nana Asamoah

He said some girls miss several days of school each month, while others resort to unsafe alternatives that expose them to infections and serious health complications.

Dr. Kwainoe painted a grim picture of how financial hardship pushes some vulnerable girls into exploitative relationships. “Some girls are lured into unhealthy relationships with men simply because they need money to buy sanitary pads and personal hygiene products,” he said. “This situation contributes significantly to teenage pregnancy, school dropout, emotional trauma, and the destruction of many promising futures,” he added. He noted that menstrual poverty creates direct links to teenage pregnancy, as many vulnerable girls become financially dependent on older men for basic needs, including sanitary products.

Chief of Ekumfi Srafa,Nana Otwer Koko Nyeiku VII and his elders in a group photograph

Dr. Kwainoe made a strong appeal to parents and guardians to take full responsibility for their daughters’ welfare.

He also called on teachers and health professionals across the constituency to design regular educational programmes in schools and communities to equip girls with knowledge on proper menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.

Several queen mothers from across the traditional area attended and witnessed the distribution, including Nana Ajoa Amowah (ii), Queen Mother of Srafa Aboano, Nana Araba Arhinfua Ill, Queen Mother of Abor)

Nana Amposima (Tufohemaa Bogyano), Nana Owudom, Queen Mother of Essakyir, hemaa, and Nana Besiwa (Ekosti hemaa.

Their presence underscored the traditional council’s role in championing social interventions at the grassroots level. World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on May 28, focuses on breaking taboos, improving access to menstrual products, and ensuring girls can manage their periods safely and with dignity.

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