Hitz FM’s ‘My Hustle’ forum for young entrepreneurs set for April 25

Audio By Carbonatix
The maiden edition of Hitz FM’s conversation on young entrepreneurs, My Hustle, will be held on April 25, 2026 at the Joy Prime studios.
The programme will air live on Hitz 103.9 FM and Joy Prime television from 2pm to 4pm.
‘My Hustle’ is a quarterly radio and television programme that celebrates entrepreneurial journeys, provides practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals, and a youthful audience.
According to DJ Black, Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, “some young people are building brands, launching start-ups, monetising skills, and turning passion into enterprise. They are doing this with limited capital, changing markets, and stiff competition. Yet their stories are rarely told in well-structured, empowering formats that educate and inspire others. A lot of business-oriented programmes target much older business people and fully-fledged enterprises. That is the reason we have created this platform,” he said.
Hosted by Doreen Avio, ‘My Hustle’ will feature business professionals such as Oheneba Yaw Boamah, Founder and Lead Creative of Abrantie The Gentleman; Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs; Christiana Dankwah, CEO of Foodbank/ Kula Bristo; and Michael Marmon-Halm, Managing Director of FairAfric Ghana Limited.
In attendance will be eight participants selected from the Hitz FM audience: Augustine Nkrumah Boamah, Jennifer Annan, Derrick Antwi, and Edmond Sarpong.
Others are Christian Barnes, Stephen Gbande, Abdul Samed and Naomi Oppong.
The programme is produced by Kwame Dadzie.
Latest Stories
-
Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa Have Persisted for Years — Ghanaian SA community leader
31 seconds
-
Health Minister says agenda 111 projects cannot be completed within four years
2 minutes
-
NSA releases postings for 18,416 trained teachers for 2026/2027 national service
9 minutes
-
Court pauses Boateng Adjei trial pending ruling on OSP’s prosecutorial authority
15 minutes
-
Workers of Engineers and Planners strike at Tarkwa over unpaid benefits
20 minutes
-
Para-athlete Tahiru Haruna secures qualification for 2026 Commonwealth Games
21 minutes
-
Hundreds turn up for NPP’s “Yensuro Ahunahuna” demo in Sunyani
23 minutes
-
Nalerigu/Gambaga MP backs incumbent chairman in NPP North East regional race
24 minutes
-
CEMSE petitions EOCO over suspected illegal fuel sales and GH¢2.5m loss
26 minutes
-
Ghana introduces a National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy
36 minutes
-
Krodua Publishing empowers emerging voices through intensive creative writing and residency programme
47 minutes
-
Hitz FM’s ‘My Hustle’ forum for young entrepreneurs set for April 25
52 minutes
-
Ghana to host Toastmasters District 94 West and Central Africa Leadership Conference, 2026
54 minutes
-
My ‘thank you tour’ is driven by gratitude -Asiedu Nketia
60 minutes
-
Turkish outfit Trabzonspor target Abdul Fatawu after Leicester City relegation
1 hour