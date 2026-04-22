Hitz FM’s ‘My Hustle’ forum for young entrepreneurs set for April 25

The maiden edition of Hitz FM’s conversation on young entrepreneurs, My Hustle, will be held on April 25, 2026 at the Joy Prime studios.

The programme will air live on Hitz 103.9 FM and Joy Prime television from 2pm to 4pm.

‘My Hustle’ is a quarterly radio and television programme that celebrates entrepreneurial journeys, provides practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals, and a youthful audience.

According to DJ Black, Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, “some young people are building brands, launching start-ups, monetising skills, and turning passion into enterprise. They are doing this with limited capital, changing markets, and stiff competition. Yet their stories are rarely told in well-structured, empowering formats that educate and inspire others. A lot of business-oriented programmes target much older business people and fully-fledged enterprises. That is the reason we have created this platform,” he said.

Hosted by Doreen Avio, ‘My Hustle’ will feature business professionals such as Oheneba Yaw Boamah, Founder and Lead Creative of Abrantie The Gentleman; Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs; Christiana Dankwah, CEO of Foodbank/ Kula Bristo; and Michael Marmon-Halm, Managing Director of FairAfric Ghana Limited.

In attendance will be eight participants selected from the Hitz FM audience: Augustine Nkrumah Boamah, Jennifer Annan, Derrick Antwi, and Edmond Sarpong.

Others are Christian Barnes, Stephen Gbande, Abdul Samed and Naomi Oppong.

The programme is produced by Kwame Dadzie.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.