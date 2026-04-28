Young people don’t take networking seriously – Abrantie the Gentleman

Ghanaian fashion designer Oheneba Yaw Boamah, known in creative circles as Abrantie the Gentleman, has urged young entrepreneurs to take networking seriously, describing it as a crucial tool for building brands and advancing business careers.

He made the remarks as a panellist on the maiden edition of Hitz FM’s My Hustle, where he reflected on how personal connections played a key role in his professional journey.

Despite describing himself as a naturally shy person, he said he deliberately worked on his networking skills, which later opened doors for him, including styling former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, as well as opportunities in public speaking.

“I’m a shy person, it is a natural thing but when we’re young, we don’t take our network serious. The people you meet here now will carry your story to the next room,” he told the young entrepreneurs.

He also recalled how he met Essien during the player’s Chelsea days, noting that the connection was not initially planned as a fashion opportunity.

“During the period that Michael Essien was playing for Chelsea, I was clothing him. I was doing a set design and did fashion on the side when I met him and connected to him,” he said.

Oheneba Yaw Boamah further stressed the importance of being intentional with every step in one’s career, saying many young people overlook opportunities that could shape their future.

“Be very calculated about everything you do, these are things we take for granted. People we are meeting today are people we are taking for granted. Make sure that what you are doing also speaks for itself,” Abrantie further noted.

He also recounted attending an event in Nigeria that he initially hesitated to go for, but which eventually led him to a bigger engagement that was financially rewarding.

He encouraged young people to treat every opportunity with seriousness, noting that small connections can open doors to bigger prospects.

My Hustle is a youth entrepreneurship programme aimed at empowering young business people. It is a quarterly radio and television initiative powered by Hitz FM. The programme highlights entrepreneurial journeys, offers practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals and a wider youthful audience.

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