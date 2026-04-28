Young people don’t take networking seriously – Abrantie the Gentleman

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian fashion designer Oheneba Yaw Boamah, known in creative circles as Abrantie the Gentleman, has urged young entrepreneurs to take networking seriously, describing it as a crucial tool for building brands and advancing business careers.
He made the remarks as a panellist on the maiden edition of Hitz FM’s My Hustle, where he reflected on how personal connections played a key role in his professional journey.
Despite describing himself as a naturally shy person, he said he deliberately worked on his networking skills, which later opened doors for him, including styling former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, as well as opportunities in public speaking.
“I’m a shy person, it is a natural thing but when we’re young, we don’t take our network serious. The people you meet here now will carry your story to the next room,” he told the young entrepreneurs.
He also recalled how he met Essien during the player’s Chelsea days, noting that the connection was not initially planned as a fashion opportunity.
“During the period that Michael Essien was playing for Chelsea, I was clothing him. I was doing a set design and did fashion on the side when I met him and connected to him,” he said.
Oheneba Yaw Boamah further stressed the importance of being intentional with every step in one’s career, saying many young people overlook opportunities that could shape their future.
“Be very calculated about everything you do, these are things we take for granted. People we are meeting today are people we are taking for granted. Make sure that what you are doing also speaks for itself,” Abrantie further noted.
He also recounted attending an event in Nigeria that he initially hesitated to go for, but which eventually led him to a bigger engagement that was financially rewarding.
He encouraged young people to treat every opportunity with seriousness, noting that small connections can open doors to bigger prospects.
My Hustle is a youth entrepreneurship programme aimed at empowering young business people. It is a quarterly radio and television initiative powered by Hitz FM. The programme highlights entrepreneurial journeys, offers practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals and a wider youthful audience.
Latest Stories
-
Ministry of Health pays nurses’ arrears, announces plans to recruit 16,000 health workers
9 minutes
-
Decision to sack Otoo Addo was collective, based on performance concerns – Kofi Adams
10 minutes
-
“GFA pays Queiroz’s hotel bills, residence use is their call” – Kofi Adams
11 minutes
-
NPA boss urges oil marketing firms to prioritise safety over profits
12 minutes
-
CITG urges faster dispute resolution amid Publican AI concerns
26 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama visits Nsawam Prison, donates supplies, pledges support for inmates
28 minutes
-
Domestic fires slightly up due to slum structures – GNFS
32 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Queiroz tasked to take Black Stars to semi-finals – Sports Minister
36 minutes
-
My engagement and motivation helped Black Stars’ World Cup push – Kofi Adams
40 minutes
-
FirstBank Ghana appoints Osahon Ogieva as MD/CEO; Victor Asante moves to international role
44 minutes
-
Carlos Queiroz will be paid less than $100,000 a month – Sports Minister
49 minutes
-
Fire Service opens stations to public as Ghana marks International Firefighters Day
49 minutes
-
Young people don’t take networking seriously – Abrantie the Gentleman
52 minutes
-
2026 African Athletics Championships: Sports Ministry, Ghana Athletics announce Hoshii International as major sponsor
1 hour
-
Beyond statements, enforcement is key – Dr Hlovor welcomes Ramaphosa’s anti-xenophobia push, but…
1 hour