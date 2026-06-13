Ghanaian Mecca pilgrims back home after 2026 Hajj

Audio By Carbonatix
The first batch of 423 Ghanaian pilgrims who travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage have returned to Tamale.
The pilgrims, who arrived on Friday night, are predominantly from Bawku and its surrounding communities.
Upon arrival, the pilgrims were received by officials of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), security personnel, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to welcome them home after the successful completion of the Islamic pilgrimage.
The arrival of the first batch marks the beginning of the return phase of Ghana's 2026 Hajj operations, with additional flights expected to bring home the remaining Ghanaian pilgrims in the coming days.
The Communications Director of PAOG, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, indicated that all necessary logistical and transportation arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safe movement of the pilgrims from Tamale to their respective destinations, particularly those travelling to Bawku and its surrounding communities.
He added that PAOG, in collaboration with the Government, security agencies, Hajj agents, and transport operators, had deployed buses and coordinated security escorts to facilitate the smooth and safe transportation of the pilgrims.
According to him, the measures were intended to ensure that every pilgrim returned home safely and reunited with their families without difficulty.
Gratitude
For his part, the Chairman of PAOG, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, expressed profound gratitude to Allah, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, and all stakeholders whose collective efforts made the transportation arrangements possible.
He also expressed hope for lasting peace, unity, and development in Bawku, saying, "I am prayerfully looking forward to seeing a total transformation and development of Bawku, anchored on peace, love, and harmony."
The successful arrival of the pilgrims has been met with gratitude and celebration, as families and communities reunite with their loved ones after weeks of spiritual devotion in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
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