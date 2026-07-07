Build Ghanaian coaches – ADC urges after Black Stars World Cup exit

Ghana’s exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup has reignited debate over the future of the Black Stars, with the Africa Development Council (ADC) urging greater investment in local coaches instead of relying on foreign appointments.

Following Ghana’s Round of 32 exit, Mr Carlos Queiroz, the veteran Portuguese coach appointed in April 2026 on a four-month contract that was due to expire at the end of July, stepped down as head coach of the Black Stars, saying that “Black Stars success must start off the field.”

In a statement issued after the tournament by Dr Bright Atsu Sogbey, President of ADC, and Mr Michael Ackumey, Scribe of the ADC Secretariat, the non-profit organisation, which promotes sustainable industrial growth, argued that the decision on who should lead the national team went beyond tactics to encompass identity, capacity building and the prudent use of national resources.

The statement noted that both local and foreign coaches had recorded successes and suffered setbacks, adding that the debate over the appointment of foreign coaches had persisted for years.

While some supporters credit foreign coaches with technical expertise and modern tactical approaches, others maintain that national football success cannot be imported, it said.

Drawing a comparison with national security, the Council stated: “Just as a country would never entrust the defence of its sovereignty to a foreign Chief of Defence Staff, the nation’s football identity should not be placed in the hands of someone who lacks a deep cultural and emotional connection to the country.”

According to ADC, a national team coach is more than a tactician.

“He serves as a leader, motivator, strategist, ambassador, and symbol of national pride. The national team carries the hopes and identity of millions.”

It added that although a foreign coach might fulfil contractual obligations diligently, such a person would not possess the same lifelong attachment to Ghana’s football heritage and aspirations.

The statement said advocates of local coaches often pointed to their deeper understanding of Ghana’s football ecosystem.

“They know the communities from which talented players emerge, appreciate the unique playing style that has characterised Ghanaian football over generations, understand the local languages and cultural nuances, and can inspire players through shared experiences.”

ADC also highlighted the issue of capacity building, saying “Every time Ghana appoints a foreign coach, local coaches lose an opportunity to gain invaluable experience at the highest level. Without such chances, we cannot develop a sustainable pool of elite Ghanaian coaches.”

The Council further cited the cost implications associated with foreign coaches, noting that they often receive substantial salaries, accommodation, travel allowances and bonuses, usually in foreign currency.

“At a time when Ghana faces economic challenges and youth unemployment, many question whether this is the best use of limited funds,” ADC said.

The ADC suggested that such resources could instead be invested in coaching education, football academies, youth development programmes, sports science, and improved remuneration for local coaches.

The Council also warned that a persistent search for foreign leadership could send the wrong signal, saying, “It may unintentionally convey that our own professionals are incapable, which discourages young people from pursuing coaching.”

ADC proposed that Ghana should prioritise building a system capable of producing world-class Ghanaian coaches.

“When local coaches receive quality education, continuous development, institutional support and real opportunities, they can lead with competence and patriotic commitment. Investing in Ghanaian coaches is not merely a football decision. It is a statement of confidence in our human capital.”

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