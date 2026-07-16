Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, arrives in Ghana

The mortal remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was killed during recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, have arrived in Ghana and have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

The body was received by state officials and members of the bereaved family, who gathered to receive the remains of their relative following his tragic death in Cape Town.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government is demanding swift and transparent investigations by South African authorities into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

It stressed that those responsible must be held accountable, insisting that there must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the pursuit of justice for the deceased and his family.

The government has also called for close cooperation between Ghanaian and South African authorities to ensure that the circumstances leading to Bashiru Isak’s death are fully established.

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