Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, arrives in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The mortal remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was killed during recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, have arrived in Ghana and have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.
The body was received by state officials and members of the bereaved family, who gathered to receive the remains of their relative following his tragic death in Cape Town.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government is demanding swift and transparent investigations by South African authorities into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.
It stressed that those responsible must be held accountable, insisting that there must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the pursuit of justice for the deceased and his family.
The government has also called for close cooperation between Ghanaian and South African authorities to ensure that the circumstances leading to Bashiru Isak’s death are fully established.
Latest Stories
-
Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko
2 minutes
-
Why male victims of abuse remain silent
4 minutes
-
Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion
9 minutes
-
Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline
10 minutes
-
Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama
11 minutes
-
Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion
15 minutes
-
Smart Africa Chief Lacina Koné to Speak at Pan African AI Summit 2026 in Accra
19 minutes
-
New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama
21 minutes
-
Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission
25 minutes
-
Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector
26 minutes
-
Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko
26 minutes
-
High Court strikes out A-G’s bid to revoke Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s medical travel permission
40 minutes
-
World PR Day 2026: The Golden Age of Strategic PR
41 minutes
-
Some cases should end at the Court of Appeal to ease Supreme Court’s workload – Justice Asare-Botwe
48 minutes
-
Black Queens’ Cynthia Konlan advocates for goalkeeping development at CAF ‘Stars Spotlight’ webinar
53 minutes