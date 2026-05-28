It’s becoming difficult to stay private after viral Hitz FM dance video – Dr. Bright Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr. Terry Bright Ofosu, Head of the Dance Department at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, says life has become increasingly difficult to keep private following his viral dance interview on Hitz FM.
The celebrated dancer, academic and 1989 National Dance Champion has spoken about the significant impact his March 5 interview on Hitz FM has had on his personal brand, his students and the study of dance in Ghana.
Speaking in a new interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Dr. Ofosu revealed that the viral dance video changed perceptions about dance education and boosted the confidence of his students.
According to him, students who previously felt shy about publicly identifying themselves as dance students are now more confident and enthusiastic about their programme.
While some people were concerned about the sudden hype and attention he received after the interview, Dr. Ofosu said his main focus was the impact he could make in changing public perception about dance and dance education.
“I see some of my students call me celeb but I have always tried to maintain a very down to earth [persona] and where it’s getting to I think it is now getting to me. It is becoming extra difficult to be private,” he said.
He added that wherever he goes, people approach him for photographs and interactions following the viral moment.
Dr Ofosu further noted that the Hitz FM engagement opened doors for several media appearances and collaborations, which have positively influenced his work and the visibility of dance as an academic discipline.
He cited artiste collaborations, renewed public interest in dance, and a revived social media presence among some of the positive outcomes of the media exposure in recent times.
Dr Terry Bright Ofosu is widely respected in Ghana’s dance and academic circles for his contribution to choreography, performance studies and dance education. As Head of the Dance Department at the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts, he has played a key role in training and mentoring young dancers while promoting the study of indigenous and contemporary dance forms.
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