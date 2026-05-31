Damang Gold Mine invests $250 million in mining equipment

Audio By Carbonatix
Indigenous mining firm Damang Gold Mine Limited has made a fresh investment worth $250 million in major fleet of mining equipment for its operations.
The fleet, currently being transported from Accra to Damang, comprises a range of heavy-duty machinery.
Among the equipment are Liebherr excavators, 30 triple 777 dump trucks, and 15 Caterpillar 395 excavators, with additional machinery expected to be added to the fleet in the coming months.
The investment is expected to significantly enhance mining operations by increasing production capacity, improving operational efficiency, creating employment opportunities, and deepening Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining.
It represents one of the largest recent mining equipment acquisitions by a fully Ghanaian owned company in Ghana's mining industry.
The Damang Mine, formerly operated by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, was officially handed over to Engineers and Planners Limited following the company’s successful bid for the concession.
Earlier, Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, highlighted his three-decade association with the Damang Mine and pledged major investments to benefit the surrounding communities.
“I would say that, look, if we all put our minds together, this is a success story. And the plan I have for Damang Mine is not a joke. I just want to prove that we can invest in ourselves in this country,” he said.
Mr Mahama also outlined ambitious infrastructure plans, including the construction of a concrete road linking Damang to Cape Coast within two years and the development of an airport within six months.
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