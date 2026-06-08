Regional minister marks birthday with donation to Jirapa St. Joseph Orphanage

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing marked his birthday on June 3 by feeding the youngest orphans at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Jirapa on June 7th.

The minister donated 10 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize, 25 bags of biscuits, 25 packs of tea rolls, cooking oil, sugar, milk, water and other essentials to support the home’s children, all aged between three and five years.

“It was a bit sad,” Puozuing said after meeting the children. If each of us had the means, we should adopt one and let them grow up with our children and become part of society.”

The Sister in charge, Rev Paulina Banbeu, said it was one of the biggest donations the orphanage had ever received since she took charge.

She prayed the minister’s gesture would be “multiplied a millionfold” and assured the items would go straight to feeding and caring for the children.

Mr. Puozuing said the donation reflects his belief that “humanity is key.” He noted he made similar donations last year to the school for the blind, the school for the deaf, and a rehabilitation centre.

St. Joseph’s Orphanage has trained many children over the years, with some now growing into respected members of the Jirapa community, the region and the country at large.

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