Bryan Acheampong to donate 50 computers to UniMAC students after AI lecture pledge

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, is set to donate 50 computers to students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), following a pledge he made during a public lecture at the institution.

The donation stems from his participation in a Faculty of Business and Strategic Communication lecture themed “AI Disruptions and the Future of Work: Readiness of Our Youth,” which examined artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, employability, and the future readiness of Ghanaian youth.

During the engagement, discussions focused on the need for tertiary institutions to strengthen students’ digital skills, creativity, and adaptability in response to rapid technological change.

The MP’s pledge to provide 50 computers was made in response to concerns raised about limited access to digital learning tools and the need to better prepare students for an AI-driven job market.

The donation is expected to improve access to ICT resources and support UniMAC’s efforts to enhance practical training, innovation, and digital media education.

Speaking ahead of the presentation, the Rector of UniMAC-IJ, Professor Christiana Hammond, described the initiative as a timely intervention that highlights the importance of collaboration between policymakers and academia.

She noted that such support strengthens teaching and learning while helping to equip students for the evolving demands of the digital economy.

The university says the initiative aligns with its broader goal of building a digitally empowered learning environment across its campuses.

The presentation ceremony is expected to bring together government officials, university leadership, faculty, students, and stakeholders in the education and technology sectors at the South Legon campus of UniMAC.

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