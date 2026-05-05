UniMAC leads national conversation on World Press Freedom Day in Ghana

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has taken a leading role in shaping national dialogue on media freedom as Ghana marked World Press Freedom Day on April 4, 2026.

The high-level event took place at its North Dzorwulu Campus in Accra, and was under the theme: "Shaping a future at peace, safeguarding Journalism Ghana".

The programme, which drew a cross-section of stakeholders from academia and the media industry, brought together lecturers, practising journalists, media house representatives, students, alumni, officials from UNESCO and MFWA.

Speaking at the event, Former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Prof. Kwame Karikari, acknowledged the freedom of the press in the country.

"Ghana has been widely cited as a press freedom success story in Africa. This is because constitutional protections have been well institutionalised and strong."

According to him, there has been public speculation on the significance of the media to society.

"Questions have been raised, sometimes angrily, from all sections of society about the media's relevance and the freedom accorded to the media."

Mr Karikari also addressed the rampant assault of journalists in their line of duty, saying, "It has not been uncommon sometimes when a journalist has been assaulted to hear people applaud the perpetrator."

"Among cross-sections of the elites in society, the characteristic perception of the media is that they are purveyors of personal insults," he pointed out.

He stressed that press freedom not only allows the media to work without interference but also has a great impact on society.

"But press freedom, according to the normative liberal proposition, is not freedom for the media for its own sake."

"It has always had instrumental purposes as a facilitator. It has always had instrumental purposes of certain societal objects," he added.

The Secretary-General for UNESCO, Dr Osman Tahidu Damba, reaffirmed their commitment with other stakeholders to foster press freedom in the country.

"The Ghana Commission for UNESCO reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with partners in upholding freedom of expression, Journalist safety, and access to information, pursuant to UNESCO's mandate and our collective aspirations for democratic governance and enduring peace."

"We commend the University of Media, Arts and Communication alongside all convening partners for this important forum," he noted.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, said the theme is a reminder that the development the media seeks could not be achieved in a polarised environment.

“It reminds us that the future we aspire to, one anchored in peace, justice and development, cannot be achieved without a free, responsible and protected press,” he said.

“This noble profession is increasingly confronted with challenges, such as misinformation, economic pressures, threats to safety and threats to life, and in some instances, attempts to suppress press freedom,” he added.

He reaffirmed the UniMAC’s commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression, noting that these principles were closely tied to press freedom.

"As a university community, we reaffirm our commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression. These are principles that are closely tied to press freedom,” he said.

The Dean of the School of Journalism and Media Studies in uniMAC Prof G. Etse Sikanku, highlighted the university's mandate in driving national conversations in the Journalism profession.

"UniMAC is committed to leading national conversations on journalism and media practice to contribute to the growth of the industry," he said.

"The public lecture and stakeholder dialogue is one of such ways the school of Journalism and Media Studies (SOJAMS) at UniMAC contributes to shaping the future of the industry and Media development as a whole," he added.

UniMAC’s initiative positioned the university at the forefront of national efforts to deepen conversations surrounding press freedom, reinforcing its role as a hub for media development and intellectual engagement.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collaboration among stakeholders to uphold the principles of free expression and accountability in Ghana’s media space.

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