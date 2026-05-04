Pope marks World Press Freedom Day, laments violations and honours slain reporters

Pope Leo on Sunday marked World Press Freedom Day by condemning persistent violations of media freedom ​around the world and paying tribute to journalists killed ‌while reporting from conflict zones.

Speaking at the end of his weekly Sunday prayer, in a sun-flooded Saint Peter's Square, the pontiff said ​the day highlighted both the importance of independent journalism ​and the growing threats faced by reporters.

"Today we celebrate ⁠World Press Freedom Day ... unfortunately, this right is often ​violated, sometimes in blatant ways, sometimes in more hidden forms," ​he said.

The pope urged the faithful to remember journalists and reporters who have lost their lives in pursuit of the truth, particularly in areas afflicted by conflict.

"We remember the many journalists and reporters who have ​been victims of war and violence," the pope said.

World Press Freedom Day, ‌sponsored ⁠by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO and observed on May 3, is intended as a show of support for media organisations that come under pressure or censorship and an opportunity to ​commemorate journalists ​who have died ⁠in the line of duty.

In past speeches, the leader of the Catholic Church has described journalism as a pillar of society and democracy, with information as a public good that must be safeguarded and defended against manipulation.

He has often thanked reporters for sharing the truth, saying that doing their job could never be considered a crime, and has frequently called for the release of journalists who have been unfairly detained or prosecuted.

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