Pope Leo to begin 10-day Africa tour on mission to spotlight continent’s needs

Pope Leo begins an ​ambitious 10-day tour of four countries in Africa on Monday, urging global leaders to address needs on the ‌continent where more than a fifth of the world's Catholics live.

The first U.S. pope heads to Algeria for two days before continuing to Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea in a whirlwind tour to 11 cities and towns, traversing nearly 18,000 km (11,185 miles) over 18 flights.

The ​pope is making the visit with a mission "to help turn the world's attention to Africa", Cardinal Michael ​Czerny, a senior Vatican official and close adviser to Leo, told Reuters.

The pope, who has emerged as ⁠an outspoken critic of the Iran war, has made only one big overseas trip since being elected last May, ​visiting Turkey and Lebanon in November and December. He visited Monaco in March.

Leo, aged 70, relatively young and in good health ​for a pope, is undertaking one of the most complicated tours arranged for a pontiff in decades.

More than 20% of the world's Catholics live in Africa, according to Vatican statistics. The three sub-Saharan nations the pope is visiting have populations where more than half identify as ​Catholic.

Algeria, though, is an overwhelmingly Muslim country with under 10,000 Catholics among its population of some 48 million people. ​This is the first time it will host a Catholic pope.

POPE TO GIVE 25 SPEECHES ON MULTITUDE OF TOPICS

Leo's tour is the ‌24th ⁠by a pope to Africa since the late 1960s.

He is expected to touch on many topics in 25 planned speeches over 10 days, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told journalists on Friday, given that the four nations face diverse issues.

Likely topics include exploitation of natural resources, Catholic-Muslim dialogue, and dangers of political corruption, said Bruni.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have presidents who have ​been in power for decades ​and have been accused ⁠of human rights abuses, which they deny.

The biggest event of the itinerary will likely come in Cameroon on Friday, when the Vatican said some 600,000 are expected for a Mass in ​the coastal city of Douala.

Comfortable in several languages, Leo is expected to speak Italian, ​English, French, Portuguese ⁠and Spanish during the trip.

Landing in Algeria in mid-morning on Monday, Leo will address the country's political leaders before visiting the Great Mosque of Algiers in only his second visit to a mosque as pope.

He will travel on Tuesday to Annaba ⁠on Algeria's ​northeast coast, for a visit to the ruins of the ancient ​town of Hippo.

The site has special meaning to Leo, who is a member of the Augustinian religious order. The order is inspired by the teachings ​of fourth-century St. Augustine of Hippo, a major figure in the early Church.

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