The path of just energy transition and climate change mitigations: Lessons for Africa

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 77/327 designates 26th January as the International Day on Clean Energy.

The desire of many countries to transition to clean, sustainable and renewable energy technologies is well enshrined in law and national policy documents. Energy drives the economy and enhances development. As more people strive to achieve a higher standard of living, energy consumption is inevitably going to maintain its ascending trend.

Currently, the global economy depends largely on fossil fuels. This is unsustainable. Fossil fuel resources and reserves are finite, and they take thousands to millions of years to generate and accumulate in subsurface reservoirs with the requisite geological conditions, such as geological traps, seals (caprocks), temperature and pressure.

When exploited, they release greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, chlorofluorocarbons, and nitrous oxide. These gases contribute to the global temperature rise and are harmful to human health. Global warming causes several negative effects, including the melting of glaciers, ice caps, and icebergs. This leads to rising sea levels, which displace coastal communities such as Keta and Cape Coast in Ghana, as well as others across Africa. The burning of fossil fuels also has its associated health implications. Many species have begun shifting where they live or their annual migration patterns, due to warmer temperatures.

To halt these menaces and safeguard the earth for the next century, transitioning to a clean energy society is a necessity. However, the clean energy transition from an economy driven by fossil fuels to one that thrives on renewable energy-based technologies must be fair and just to workers, communities and countries that currently depend mostly on fossil fuels for their income, livelihood and energy needs.

Conceptually, Just Energy Transition (JET) refers to the shift from fossil fuel-based energy systems to low-carbon and renewable energy systems in a manner that is fair, inclusive, and equitable for workers, communities, and vulnerable groups. As countries strive to meet international climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, the concept of a just transition has become increasingly important because climate policies can significantly affect employment, regional economies, and social welfare.

Just Energy Transition and Climate Change

JET promotes the replacement of coal, oil, and natural gas with renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. However, unlike conventional energy transitions, JET places emphasis on social equity, ensuring that workers and communities affected by the closure of fossil fuel industries receive support through retraining, social protection, and economic diversification programs.

Globally, Just Energy Transition Partnerships are spearheading the decarbonization agenda. South Africa, Senegal, Indonesia, and Vietnam have adopted these partnerships to promote Just Energy Transition. These partnerships mobilize international finance to help developing countries reduce dependence on coal and align their energy systems with the global goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Most of the climate finance is from development partners from Western and industrialized countries, such as the Bretton Woods Institutions (World Bank & the International Monetary Fund), German Development Cooperation, Africa Development Bank, the Netherlands Development Organisation, etc.

This demonstrates the goodwill of Western countries and the support of major emitters for climate action and energy transitions. Their action also offers developing nations that want to embark on a clean energy transition the opportunity to develop a policy framework for planning towards net zero and a regulatory environment for international development partners to engage and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s energy transition.

Case Studies of Just Energy Transition in Selected Countries

Case studies of Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) across Senegal, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam demonstrate varied approaches to balancing decarbonization with social and economic equity. Senegal is integrating renewables and battery storage while utilizing gas as a transitional fuel, prioritizing job creation and, like South Africa, leveraging international funding to move away from fossil fuels. Germany serves as a model with its Energiewende policy, emphasizing worker support during coal phase-outs, while Indonesia and Vietnam are working toward net-zero goals through renewable expansion and improved grid efficiency despite significant economic challenges.

Lessons for Africa

The benefits African countries can accrue from resource extraction and export for foreign exchange are high. However, African countries could triple their earnings if they invest in Just Energy Transition, where a more skilled workforce could be trained to support clean-energy economies.

Many African nations possess vast fossil fuel reserves but lack the money, technology, and skilled labor to extract them. Consequently, international oil companies provide the necessary resources and retain ownership of roughly 85% of the exploited assets. To avoid dependency in the Just Energy Transition, African nations must lead renewable energy development. This requires building domestic manufacturing hubs, halting hardware imports (for renewable energy technologies), prioritizing local innovation, research, and skills. Relying on foreign technology risks leaving the continent permanently dependent on external powers to sustain its clean energy sector. Africa must include investment in power transmission and distribution in the clean energy transition agenda.

Economic Benefits of Just Energy Transition

A well-managed Just Energy Transition can generate significant economic benefits. First, investments in renewable energy infrastructure creates employment opportunities in manufacturing, construction, installation, operation, and maintenance of clean-energy technologies. New industries associated with renewable energy can stimulate economic growth and regional development.

Adding to the above, transitioning to renewable energy improves energy security by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global fuel prices. Countries that develop domestic renewable energy resources can strengthen their energy independence and reduce long-term energy costs.

Moreover, reducing fossil fuel consumption decreases air pollution, leading to improved public health outcomes and lower healthcare expenditures. Cleaner air contributes to increased labor productivity and improved quality of life, thereby supporting economic development.

More importantly, international climate finance mechanisms such as the Just Energy Transition Partnerships provide developing countries with access to substantial financial resources for clean-energy projects. These investments can attract additional private-sector funding, stimulate innovation, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Conclusion

The Just Energy Transition has emerged as a critical framework for addressing climate change while promoting social justice and economic development. By supporting the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, countries can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy security, create employment opportunities, and attract investment.

Experiences from Senegal, South Africa, Germany, Indonesia, and Vietnam demonstrate that although pathways differ according to national circumstances, successful transitions require strong governance, adequate financing, and policies that protect workers and vulnerable communities. Consequently, the Just Energy Transition serves as both a climate change mitigation strategy and a pathway toward sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The writer, Engr. Maxwell A. Quaquah is a Lecturer at the Energy Systems Engineering Department of the Koforidua Technical University, Ghana (Contact: maxwellquaquah@gmail.com).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.