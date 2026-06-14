Audio By Carbonatix
Eleven skydivers and one pilot have been killed in a plane crash in the US state of Missouri, officials said.
The airplane, which was leased by a skydiving company, took off around 11:20 local time on Sunday, according to a Bates County Emergency Management spokesperson.
After failing to gain altitude, it made a sharp left turn and crashed about 200 yards away from Butler Memorial Airport, the spokesperson told the BBC.
All 12 people on board died, he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Pacific Aerospace P750 crashed while departing the airport.
"Air traffic services were not being provided at the time," the FAA said.
Local media reported that first responders are checking the area to see if any of the skydivers had jumped from the plane before the crash.
The city of Butler is about 50 miles south of the Kansas City metropolitan area.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash, the FAA said.
Latest Stories
-
Real Madrid agree £51.8m deal for Chelsea’s Cucurella
24 minutes
-
Starmer set to ban under-16s from major social media platforms
33 minutes
-
Author Chimamanda Adichie accuses hospital of stalling review into son’s death
42 minutes
-
FIFA to pay Somali referee Artan full World Cup fee
53 minutes
-
11 skydivers and pilot killed in plane crash in the US state of Missouri
1 hour
-
Hamilton wins first grand prix for Ferrari
1 hour
-
A tragic betrayal – WHO Chief condemns deadly xenophobic attacks in South Africa
1 hour
-
World Cup: Japan twice comefrom behind to draw 2-2 with Netherlands
2 hours
-
UK and Japan agree £18bn investment deal
2 hours
-
Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap
2 hours
-
Critics of Mbappe have gone ‘too far’, says Dembele
2 hours
-
‘Boyfriend duties call,’ Trudeau says after skipping Canada match to watch Perry
2 hours
-
Germany put 7 past World Cup debutants Curacao
3 hours
-
Refrain from unauthorised fiat currency wallet services – BoG to banks, electronic money issuers
3 hours
-
Kofi Matthew warns TEIN-UCC against allowing their potential to be exploited for others’ personal battles
3 hours