GameStop makes $55.5bn takeover offer for eBay

GameStop has made a $55.5bn (£40.9bn) unsolicited offer to take over e-commerce firm eBay, the video game retail chain said on Sunday.

The cash-and-stock offer values eBay at $125 a share, $20 more than the shares were valued at the close of New York trading on Friday, GameStop said in a statement.

In a letter to eBay, GameStop's chief executive, Ryan Cohen, said he planned to make $2bn of cost savings at the firm within a year of the deal being completed.

The BBC has contacted eBay for comment.

GameStop said Cohen would be the chief executive of the combined company.

He would "receive no salary, no cash bonuses, and no golden parachute" and "be compensated solely based on the performance of the combined company."

GameStop, which currently has a stock market valuation of around $11.9bn, said it has a commitment letter from TD Securities to provide around $20bn in debt to help finance the deal.

The majority of the proposed cost cuts would be in eBay's sales and marketing operation, where Cohen said he planned to lower spending by $1.2bn.

Higher spending by that area of the business had not produced more users for the "marketplace with near-universal brand recognition," GameStop said.

Shares in eBay jumped by more than 13% in after-hours trading when news of the potential offer emerged on Friday.

Though GameStop has closed many of its stores in recent years, it still has around 1,600 outlets in the US.

Those shops would give eBay a national network for its "live commerce" and other business operations, Cohen said.

Cohen, who became the GameStop boss in 2023, has criticised its slow shift into e-commerce.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, GameStop was at the centre of one of the wildest stock market tales in recent years as the investment influencer Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, helped boost its value.

GameStop's popularity among retail investors during the pandemic helped coin the idea of meme stocks - those that gain attention through sites like Reddit.

Stocks that often became popular were ones that had been heavily bet against by professional investors, such as hedge funds.

As a result, some of these shares - which also included cinema chain AMC Entertainment and phonemaker BlackBerry - saw their prices rise and fall sharply in hugely volatile trade.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.