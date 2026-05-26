Adamus Resources defends reputation amid renewed public scrutiny

Adamus Resources Limited has sought to reassure investors, regulators, employees, host communities and business partners that it remains committed to the highest standards of legal and regulatory compliance despite recent media allegations that have placed the company under public scrutiny.

In a statement issued through its lawyers, the company strongly rejected attempts to associate it and its Executive Chairperson, Angela List, with alleged regulatory breaches reportedly involving MIKO-SA in Mali.

The company described the reports as misleading and intended to create a false impression about its operations and reputation.

The controversy follows months of heightened public attention surrounding Adamus Resources, with several reports and public discussions focusing on aspects of the company’s operations, ownership structures and business activities.

While the reports have generated debate, Adamus maintains that it has consistently operated within the framework of Ghanaian law and applicable industry regulations.

According to the company, recent media publications sought to draw improper links between Adamus Resources and allegations contained in correspondence reportedly issued by Mali’s Ministry of Mines.

The company argued that neither Adamus Resources nor Ms List was named in the allegations and said attempts to connect them to the matter based on perceived corporate affiliations were inaccurate and unfair.

Adamus said its response was intended to assure stakeholders that the company remains focused on its core business and obligations to regulators, employees, shareholders and host communities.

Industry observers note that mining companies increasingly face reputational challenges in an era where information travels rapidly across borders and developments involving one entity can create perceptions affecting other companies within broader corporate networks.

According to analysts, such circumstances make clear communication and stakeholder engagement more important for companies operating in the extractive sector.

Adamus Resources further stated that its reputation has been built over years of lawful enterprise, responsible business practices and regulatory compliance.

The company added that it would continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities and uphold the standards expected of a responsible corporate entity.

It also signalled its readiness to defend its reputation against what it described as false and defamatory publications, warning that legal action remains an option against individuals or organisations found to have deliberately circulated misleading information.

The company maintained that it remains committed to transparency, accountability and responsible mining practices, urging stakeholders to assess its operations based on verified facts, regulatory compliance and its corporate record rather than unsubstantiated claims.

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