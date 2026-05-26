Heavy rains destroy bridge, cut off some communities in Wa West

Residents of Meteu and surrounding communities in the Wa West District of the Upper West region have been cut off following the collapse of a community bridge after heavy rains on Monday, May 25.

The incident has stranded several residents and disrupted movement between communities, with schoolchildren among those most affected.

According to reports from the area, the downpour triggered flooding that damaged the Meteu Community Bridge, making it unsafe and impossible for residents, commuters and pupils to cross.

The destruction of the bridge has created serious difficulties for residents who depend on the route for daily activities, including access to schools, farms, markets and healthcare facilities.

Schoolchildren were particularly affected, as many were reportedly stranded and unable to return home after school due to the inaccessible route.

Residents say the situation has heightened fear and uncertainty within the community, especially among parents concerned about the safety of their children amid the ongoing rains.

Community members are appealing to government authorities, the district assembly and disaster management agencies to urgently intervene and restore access to the affected communities.

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