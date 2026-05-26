Ghana records over 7,000 obstetric fistula cases amid calls for better maternal healthcare

Health experts are calling for urgent action to tackle Obstetric fistula in Ghana, revealing that more than 7,000 women are currently living with the condition nationwide.

The concern was raised during an awareness campaign to mark World Obstetric Fistula Day in Kumasi under the theme: “Her Health Is a Right: Invest to End Fistula and Childbirth Injuries.”

Medical professionals explained that an obstetric fistula is caused mainly by prolonged and obstructed labour, often when women are unable to access timely emergency healthcare services.

An obstetric specialist with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Adzi Kofi Gudugbe, said the condition occurs when prolonged pressure during childbirth damages tissue between the bladder and rectum, leading to uncontrollable leakage of urine or stool.

“When this happens, the baby’s head is pressed firmly against either the bladder or the rectum, and because of the prolonged pressure, the tissue in that area can die,” he explained.

According to him, the condition often leaves affected women isolated, stigmatised and emotionally traumatised.

“The stench is so strong that the woman withdraws from society. Even their partners sometimes leave them, and some communities wrongly believe they are witches,” he stated.

Dr Gudugbe disclosed that Ghana records nearly 800 new fistula cases annually, with recent studies estimating that about 7,130 women were living with the condition in 2025.

He stressed that improving access to skilled delivery services and emergency obstetric care remains critical to eliminating the condition.

“To achieve the target of eliminating obstetric fistula in Ghana, we need to repair close to 2,500 cases every year for the next four years,” he said.

As part of efforts to address the challenge, health authorities and partner organisations are organising free fistula repair surgeries at several centres nationwide from now until mid-June 2026.

Dr Gudugbe also appealed to the private sector, corporate institutions and philanthropists to support the national campaign through funding and partnerships.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.