South Africa: The boys who gave the world a party, and went home early

On 7 July 1992, South Africa played its first international after readmission to world football, beating Cameroon 1–0 at King’s Park Stadium in Durban.

Doctor Khumalo scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. Four days earlier, on 3 July, FIFA had reinstated the unified, non-racial South African Football Association.

The result barely registered internationally. It was a friendly. But inside the stadium and across a nation watching on television, it felt seismic.

Apartheid had isolated South Africa from global football for decades, barring it from World Cups and Africa Cups of Nations while legislating racial division into every facet of public life.

Nelson Mandela had been free for two years. Talks to end apartheid were underway. And on a Tuesday evening in Durban, Bafana Bafana walked onto the pitch, restored to the world game, and won.

That night marked the start of South Africa’s modern football era. Everything since the 1996 AFCON triumph, the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, the 2010 hosting, the long decline, Hugo Broos’s reset, and the 3–0 win over Rwanda that clinched 2026 qualification traces back to what readmission made possible.

Sixteen years after vuvuzelas pierced Soccer City, Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup not as hosts but as contenders.

The peak and the long decline

South Africa surged post-readmission. They won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and reached consecutive World Cups in 1998 and 2002. Then, the slide began. They missed 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 casualties of penalties spurned in 2004, a 2018 qualifying meltdown against Cape Verde, and administrative chaos that bled talent abroad without building depth.

The cruellest peak arrived in 2010. South Africa became the first African nation to host a World Cup. The tournament ran flawlessly; the atmosphere was electric. On opening night in Johannesburg, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderbolt against Mexico, Peter Drury’s “Goal for Bafana Bafana… goal for South Africa… goal for all of Africa” still ringing lifted a continent.

Vuvuzelas droned relentlessly. South Africa drew 1–1 with Mexico and beat France 2–1, but goal difference sent them out.

First host nation ever to exit the group stage.

Hugo Broos and the culture shift

Hugo Broos arrived in 2021 to a team ranked 76th, technically gifted but soft. His diagnosis was cultural: players had grown comfortable losing.

He imposed Belgian rigor, leaned on Mamelodi Sundowns’ professionals (eight started the Rwanda clincher), and built around Ronwen Williams, whose 4/4 penalty saves carried South Africa to the 2023 AFCON semis.

A three-point deduction for fielding a suspended player tested the group; they responded with a 2–0 over Benin and a ruthless 3–0 dismantling of Rwanda on 9 October 2025, all local starters. From 76th to 58th in FIFA rankings. Qualification secured.

What 2026 demands

South Africa face Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. No one expects advancement, but dismissal feels premature. Williams anchors a defense that conceded three goals across six qualifiers. Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster threaten up top. Broos’s target of the knockouts balances ambition with the squad’s quiet rebuild.

The symmetry stings. On 11 June 2026, South Africa meets Mexico again, this time at Estadio Azteca, the tournament opener, just as in 2010. Then, Tshabalala scored. Now, South Africa visit.

Full Circle

In 1992, a football association that had been silenced for sixteen years was finally allowed to speak.

In 2010, that country hosted the World Cup and showed the continent at its best, even if the team fell short.

In 2026, the question is simpler and harder.

They were allowed to play.

They gave the world a party.

Now, can they finally win?



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.