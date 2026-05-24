The moment that broke Guardiola on day a decade of glory ended

Pep Guardiola had been playing it cool in the scorching heat that accompanied his final game in charge of Manchester City. Then he cracked.

There were tears - and plenty of them.

As captain Bernardo Silva's number 20 went up on the fourth official's board at 59 minutes, Guardiola could not keep his emotions in check any longer.

The Portugal playmaker shed tears as he was given a guard of honour by both sets of players as he left the pitch. And it was then that they started streaming down his manager's cheeks, too.

The two men, such pivotal figures in City's recent domination of English football, embraced on the touchline.

That raw moment of affection between two greats of the Premier League was captured by photographers and will be printed, framed and hung up in the corridors of Etihad Stadium alongside those of icons Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure.

Guardiola wiped his face dry with his white t-shirt and tried to regain his composure as his side strained for one final victory under his management.

It was not to be. But despite defeat at the hands of an Aston Villa side high on success after Wednesday's Europa League win, the loss was rendered instantly irrelevant by the sound of the full-time whistle that sparked emotion on the pitch and in the stands.

Guardiola attempted to find the words to sum up the day's feelings. "This chapter will always be there," said the 55-year-old.

"Bernardo was emotional today, before the game. If you want to cry, then cry; if you want to laugh, then laugh. Emotions - you have to express them. I don't cry, but when I see somebody else cry, then I cry."

Fans flock to see end of Guardiola era

The merchandise stalls were doing a roaring trade before kick-off as flags and scarves emblazoned with Guardiola's face were bought by those attending the end of this incredible era.

The arrival of the City team bus was greeted by hundreds of supporters lining up alongside the barriers in front of the Colin Bell Stand entrance, hoping to catch a glimpse of Guardiola entering the stadium for one last time as their manager.

His tenure has delivered the Premier League title six times, as well as the holy grail of a Champions League, three FA Cups and five Carabao Cups.

City have never seen success like it before. Very, very few have. Only the great Manchester United era under Sir Alex Ferguson and Bob Paisley's Liverpool in the 1970s and '80s have enjoyed such trophy-laden years.

A huge banner was unfurled in the East Stand as the players emerged onto the pitch before kick-off, which read '10 years with Pep - Game changer, history maker, City forever'.

Villa boss Unai Emery, who called Guardiola football's "only genius" in the build-up to the game, presented his fellow Spaniard with a memento before the match began.

Guardiola barely flinched when his penultimate signing, Antoine Semenyo, volleyed home the opening goal, instead remaining in his seat and seemingly taking it all in.

To the left, his name will be immortalised at Etihad Stadium forever, with the newly expanded north end renamed the 'Pep Guardiola Stand' in his honour.

Guardiola said on Friday he was incredibly proud his father's name will be adorned inside the stadium forever, and 95-year-old Valenti was there for his son's final game in charge.

His voice cracked during his farewell speech on the pitch, as supporters serenaded him with chants of "We've got Guardiola" one last time. He made one final lap of honour and exited down the tunnel.

"Many memories - forget the titles, it's the memories. All of us," said Guardiola. "All the people here are extraordinary.

"Life is made of periods. We lived an incredible period. If I had energy, I would stay here. A new person has to do this job.

"Our time was good. Thank you to all the people. The new stand is beautiful."

Emery, whose side finished fourth thanks to Ollie Watkins' two goals defeating City, added: "A huge honour for me to compete with Pep Guardiola. He is the best. I built my career a lot of time competing against him, especially in Spain.

"The level he has - he is the best coach in the world."

Pep Guardiola won 416 of his 593 games in charge of Manchester City

'Man City fans need to be patient with Maresca'

It was fitting that Sunday's game took Guardiola, City's greatest manager, to the top of the list for most games in charge of the club.

Guardiola won 416 of his 593 games in charge, a victory ratio of 70.2%. Only Manchester United's Ferguson, with 13, has claimed more top-flight English titles.

His points-per-game rate of 2.28 is unmatched by any manager to have taken charge of 20 or more games in England, and City remain the only side to win 100 points in a Premier League season.

"10 more years, 10 more years, Guardiola" was the chant echoing from the South Stand in the knowledge that the Spaniard will take up an ambassadorial role upon his departure.

Negotiations with Enzo Maresca are at an advanced stage, so it remains to be seen when his appointment as Guardiola's successor will officially be confirmed.

"The Man City fans just need to be patient with Enzo Maresca," former striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is similar to David Moyes following Sir Alex Ferguson. It's an impossible task to follow Pep Guardiola given the way his teams have played, the way he has adapted over the years, and the sheer number of trophies he's won.

"In many ways, they have won the FA Cup and League Cup this season, but they will still be a little bit disappointed. That is how far they have come under Guardiola."

And Guardiola's advice to his successor?

"They have to be themselves," he said. "That is the most important thing. The way they communicate, the way they play, they have to be them.

"This club is good at many things, and they do transitions really well. It will be good."

Goodbye to Silva, Stones and two old favourites

Bernardo Silva has featured in more games than any other player during Pep Guardiola's managerial career

Guardiola has been the dominant figure at City over the past 10 years - but the key departures from the Etihad this summer do not end with the manager.

Captain Silva and defender John Stones will both leave upon the expiry of their contracts next month and they were presented with framed shirts by their manager.

Silva has been one of Guardiola's pivotal players, featuring in more games - an astonishing 460 - for the Spaniard than any other player during his career.

"It's really tough to put into words my feelings towards City, to you guys," Silva said while addressing the crowd. "I don't think I will ever feel the same love ever in my life. This will forever be my family, and I'm really grateful."

Stones added: "I can't express the gratitude that I feel for the love that you've given me. It's been a dream come true.

"From the bottom of my heart and my family's hearts, thank you so much."

There was a chance to give a proper send-off to two former players, too.

Ex-captain Ilkay Gundogan - who scored the winner on the final day against Villa in 2022 - and goalkeeper Ederson both returned to the Etihad to take the acclaim, having left for Turkey on deadline day last summer.

Guardiola's right-hand man Manel Estiarte, fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura and long-serving goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor were all recognised for their contributions too, with the trio also set to depart.

It was truly the end of an era at the Etihad, an era Guardiola, his players and the City supporters will cherish forever.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.