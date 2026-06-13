BoG pulls the plug on unregulated crypto forex channels

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has hit regulated financial institutions with an uncompromising directive to instantly sever all ties with cryptocurrency platforms operating illicit foreign currency wallets within the country.
The sweeping mandate is aimed squarely at halting the rapid proliferation of digital US dollar wallets that allow Ghanaian users to bypass standard banking channels. The central bank revealed it has been tracking a disturbing spike in these unauthorised fiat currency wallet arrangements, which are routinely funded and settled using regular bank transfers, credit cards, and mobile money rails supplied by local banks and fintech operators.
The regulator has made it clear that these sophisticated operations are dancing on the edge of the law. According to the central bank, these fast-growing crypto-to-fiat bridges actively violate several cornerstone financial regulations, including the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).
To eliminate any ambiguity in the market, the BoG explicitly stated that no cryptocurrency platform has been granted the legal authority to run these cross-border, parallel banking operations on Ghanaian soil.
In a sternly worded statement, the central bank ordered an immediate cessation of all operational pipelines feeding these networks:
“Accordingly, banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions, Electronic Money Issuers, Payment Service Providers, and other Regulated Financial Institutions are hereby directed to refrain from establishing or maintaining arrangements that facilitate the funding, operation, settlement, or customer access to unauthorised fiat currency wallet services offered to users in Ghana," a statement from the BoG mentioned.
The regulatory hammer is falling on every single layer of the financial architecture:
- Commercial & Specialised Banks
- Mobile Money Issuers (EMIs)
- Fintechs & Payment Service Providers
- Card Processing Networks
Severe penalties for defiance
The directive leaves absolutely no room for negotiation or gradual transition. The central bank has ordered all institutions currently processing payments, acquiring card transactions, or providing settlement backends for these crypto entities to take immediate, aggressive steps to dismantle their technical integrations.
The BoG has put the entire banking executive suite on notice. Financial institutions that choose to turn a blind eye or delay the termination of these arrangements face severe, swift supervisory penalties and direct enforcement actions from the regulator.
As the cedi faces ongoing macroeconomic pressures, this aggressive move signals the BoG's absolute determination to reclaim total control over the nation's foreign exchange landscape and suffocate the shadow dollar economy booming in the crypto underworld.
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