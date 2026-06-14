High Court orders Greater Accra Regional Minister to be served for alleged contempt

The Adentan High Court (2) has ordered that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, be served with a motion on notice seeking her committal for contempt of court.

The court also directed that she be served with a hearing notice.

It ordered that copies of both documents be posted on the Adentan High Court notice board and on the walls of the Minister’s residence or be left with an adult at the residence.

Copies are also to be served on the Chief Director of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and published in the Daily Graphic.

Ocloo is expected to appear before the court to explain why she should not be committed to prison for contempt.

The orders followed the granting of substituted service in the case titled: Republic v. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo (Defendant), ex parte Bernard Oduro, suing through his lawful attorney, Felix Mishio Ankonam. The case has been adjourned to June 24, 2026.

The dispute concerns the development of a parcel of land claimed by the applicant and the proposed relocation of the Dodowa Market onto that land.

Ocloo had indicated, as part of a pledge to the people of Shai-Osudoku, that steps were being taken to fence the Dodowa Forest. However, the land earmarked for the exercise is the subject of ongoing litigation between Bernard Oduro and the Attorney-General.

In an affidavit, Oduro stated that on October 22, 2025, he secured an interlocutory injunction restraining the Minister from developing the land pending final determination of the case.

He said the order was duly served on Ocloo and the Chief Director.

Around April 17, 2026, he said he discovered that individuals were clearing and grading the land. Investigations allegedly revealed that they were acting on the Minister’s instructions.

Oduro reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service, leading to the arrest of those engaged in the work. However, on April 24, 2026, Ocloo reportedly visited the Police Headquarters and ordered their release, stating they were acting on her directives.

The applicant further alleged that the Minister stated, in the presence of the Director of Special Operations, that work on the land would continue despite the injunction, as the land was needed for the Dodowa Market relocation.

He said warnings from his counsel that such actions contravened court orders were ignored.

Oduro also stated that on April 28, the Minister granted interviews to two Accra-based radio stations, acknowledging awareness of both the litigation and the injunction, but indicated that her plans would continue.

He contended that the minister justified her actions as part of a national assignment, despite lacking lawful authority.

According to the applicant, the Minister’s conduct amounted to wilful disobedience of the court’s orders, effectively placing herself above the law.

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