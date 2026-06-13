Missing traditional healer found unconscious in a bush after three-day search

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Assin Kushia in the Assin North District of the Central Region are in shock after a 61-year-old traditional healer who had been missing for three days was found unconscious in a nearby bush with multiple injuries believed to have resulted from a violent attack.
Christian Etse Dosey, a well-known palm wine tapper and traditional healer in the community, was discovered on Friday, June 12, 2026, following an intensive search by family members, community leaders and residents.
Mr Dosey, who has three wives and 19 children, was last seen on June 10 when he reportedly left home to deliver herbal medicine to a client. When he failed to return, concerns grew among relatives and community members, prompting a search operation that included public appeals and traditional rites aimed at tracing his whereabouts.
The search ended when volunteers found him lying unconscious in a bush near the community.
According to family members, he sustained serious injuries, including a fractured arm, deep wounds to the neck and multiple injuries to other parts of his body.
The nature of the injuries has fuelled suspicions that Mr Dosey may have been the victim of a targeted attack by unknown assailants.
Following his rescue, he was rushed to a clinic in Assin Kushia for emergency treatment before being referred to the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu, where he remains under medical care.
Speaking on behalf of the family, his brother, Daniel Dosey, expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident and called for a thorough investigation.
The family and residents are appealing to the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that anyone responsible is identified and brought to justice.
The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
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