Guardiola quit ‘100 times’ in the past – Khaldoon

Pep Guardiola threatened to quit Manchester City "100 times" during his decade-long reign as manager, but chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said this time he knew the Spaniard "actually meant it".

Guardiola, 55, stepped down at the end of this season after leading the club to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.

He had one more year remaining on his contract, but said in his last news conference that the club needed a "new manager" and "new energy".

Speaking in his annual interview with in-house media, Khaldoon said he realised the exit was to become a reality, adding: "I knew it and that's why I didn't fight it.

"Throughout these years, I've always fought it and always brought him back because I knew that was always the answer.

"But in this particular one, I think he knew - and I knew that he knew - and that is why it was the right thing for him, and it was the natural thing."

Before last month's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, Guardiola was asked whether the visit to Wembley Stadium would be his last. He replied by saying "no way" and that he had "one more year [on his contract]".

But the playful way in which he delivered that line and his quick exit from the room raised a few eyebrows, adding to the mounting speculation.

Guardiola was asked after the draw at Bournemouth on 19 May whether he would still be in charge next season, and he replied by saying he had to talk to Khaldoon. His decision was confirmed three days later.

"He's more than just the manager of the club," said Khaldoon. "To me, he's a friend. Over these years, we have become close friends, and I don't know if he will admit it, but I consider myself his psychiatrist.

"Inevitably, we have had a lot of ups and some downs, and in the downs, he must have quit 100 times over these 10 years.

"There is the story, as you all know, The Boy Who Cries, Wolf. In Pep's case, when he says "I quit," it doesn't mean he's quitting. You don't take it that seriously - you have to manage him."

Guardiola joined the club in 2016 and signed contract extensions in May 2018, November 2020, November 2022 and November 2024.

Khaldoon said, "He never thought he would stay more than four years, then more than five years. So in his mind, even year four and five it was always 'OK, how much more time? How much more time?' And it always had to be done in the correct way.

"There was always going to be one moment where it was going to be real."

Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca has been identified as the leading contender to take over, with Manchester City understood to be in advanced talks with the ex-Chelsea manager.

Asked about the search, Khaldoon said, "Just be patient with us. Very soon, we will announce it, and you will be comfortable that we have selected and brought in the best manager possible."

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